Korean entertainment is taking over and that’s okay

The Korean entertainment industry has been on the consistent rise recently. Korean pop music slowly started creeping into the Western market and slowly making its way to the top of charts, but many did not seem to notice. Fast forward to a few years later, many can hear K-pop on Spotify, Apple Music and some radio stations have been keen on playing popular boy band BTS’s music.

Ever sense BTS made their breakthrough in America, there have been plenty of other groups taking time to attempt to enter the western market. Popular quartet, Blackpink made their American debut just last year and was the first ever Korean girl group to perform at Coachella. Just this year alone more than 10 K-pop groups have announced their U.S. tours. This is something that was not a reality just a few short years ago. Making America a desirable market for many Korean music companies.

The rise does not stop there. The Korean film and television industry are being recognized now more than ever. The Oscar-winning South Korean film, “Parasite,” has broken barriers in the film industry. “Parasite” director Bong Joon-Ho received much praise for his speech at the Golden Globes when he said, “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” He was not wrong about that. Shortly after, he took home four Oscar trophies and claimed that he would party until the next morning. This was a historical moment, because it was the first international film to win in the Best Picture category. Partying would be the only acceptable reaction.

Popular Korean film “Train to Busan” was on a large scale internationally as well, then broke through in the U.S. as it gained popularity when it was released on Netflix. There has also been a good number of Korean dramas that have become popular. The South Korean production drama companies, Studio Dragon and Jcontentree, have signed deals with Netflix to release exclusive dramas to its fans.

Many of them are love-centric with unique storytelling and cinematic aspects, all though they are meant for television. Making these dramas so high quality is one of the many charms and unique takes on regular television. Some of the must see include, “Mr. Sunshine,” “Goblin” and “Crash Landing on You.” “Crash Landing on You” is about a romance that develops between a North Korean man and a South Korean woman. This started some controversy in South Korea because it was seen as romanticizing the idea of North Korea.

These kinds of groundbreaking events in the Western entertainment industry could mean a lot for other countries who want to be recognized as much as Korea has been as of lately. The entertainment industry should not be solely American, especially in a country like the United States that has such a diverse sum of people. International entertainment should be accepted from other countries as well. We have seen Latin America and some European entertainment give it a go, but it needs to be even more diverse than just that. Art and entertainment are international in and of itself, regardless of the language it is made in.

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas