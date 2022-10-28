Krbec stands out in her final year at North Texas

In her final season at North Texas, graduate student Brigid Krbec is putting on the best performances of her career.

To start the season, Krbec finished first in the 3-meter diving competition against New Mexico State University with a final score of 230.33. She also recorded a second-place finish in the 1-meter diving platform. The team’s early success has lifted the confidence of Krbec and the rest of her teammates.

“I am very motivated for this season in particular because last season I struggled a lot with injuries and stuff,” Krbec said. “I really pushed myself over this past summer and that has allowed me to start out the season really strong.”

At the Houston Diving Invitational, Krbec set a new personal record on the diving platform with a score of 180.65. Krbec also led the Mean Green with an eighth-place finish in the 1-meter competition.

Diving coach Stephanie O’Callaghan said Krbec’s performance this early in the season was a surprise.

“Brigid came into the season suffering with some injuries from last season and it wasn’t an easy start to the year,” O’Callaghan said. “To see her and have an insane performance that led to a huge jump in her personal record is pretty cool.”

In the team’s most recent competition against the University of the Incarnate Word, Krbec won the 3-meter event and finished second in the 1-meter behind senior teammate Saylor Hawkins. Hawkins has competed alongside Krbec in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving competitions for four consecutive seasons at North Texas. The chemistry and relationship between the two divers goes beyond the pool.

“I really enjoy having her as a teammate because she is very encouraging and she is also very resilient,” Hawkins said. “Over the four years, we have grown a lot in the pool and even more outside of the pool and I couldn’t have asked for a better teammate.”

Currently enrolled for her master’s degree, Krbec has made the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll in each of the four years she has attended North Texas.

“The entire reason why I went to college in the first place was to get an education, because I really value my academics and learning,” Krbec said. “Since high school, I’ve always been academically motivated and now that I’m going for my master’s it gives me a lot more confidence.”

Krbec’s commitment to sport and education has redefined what it means to be a student-athlete for her teammates.

“The fact that Brigid [Krbec] has been able to graduate early and start her masters is awesome,” O’Callaghan said. “She is a role model for younger athletes because of her work ethic inside the classroom, which also allows her to take her game to the next level.”

Reflecting back on her time spent at North Texas, Krbec said she is grateful for the atmosphere and memories she made. As her time at the university comes to a close, Krbec is leaving with a single regret.

“If I would have taken more advantage of [resources I did not think were necessary for my performance], it could have definitely benefited me the way that it has benefited me now,” Krbec said.

Featured Image: Brigid listens to her coach as she gives critiques before her next dive on Oct. 18, 2022. Photo by Lauren Campbell