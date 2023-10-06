Kristina Parrish an ‘incredible’ new addition to University of North Texas Sports Nutrition staff, ‘committed’ to students

Kristina Parrish joined the University of North Texas in August 2023 as the Assistant Director of Sports Nutrition and now oversees the North Texas men’s basketball, swim and dive, tennis and volleyball programs.

Before coming to Denton, Parrish worked with the University of Arkansas from 2021 to 2023 as the dietitian for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, was the director of sports nutrition at East Carolina University from 2019 to 2021 and spent time at Rutgers University in 2019 and the University of Virginia in 2018.

She later learned all of the different avenues in the field of nutrition she could branch into, which benefited athletes and herself. Teaching others the importance of eating healthy, not only as an athlete but also in their everyday life, directly reflects how she models her values regarding health and nutrition.

Parrish stressed how getting experience in the different areas of nutrition is the best way to find out what to specialize in.

“Get as much experience as you can,” Parrish said. “I say that so you can find out what you like and do not like. I started my career in football, and I thought that was what I wanted to do. Then I learned that football was not my thing, and I liked the Olympic side more.”

According to Parrish, all of her undergraduate volunteering experiences were related to football. Rather than branching out and trying new sports, she stuck with what she knew. This led her to discover her true passions later than she had originally planned.

Parrish said when she began her career in nutrition, she also discovered the many career opportunities nutritionists have besides sports. Nutritionists are needed at hospitals to work with patients, and it is also common for them to work with those who have lasting health conditions or anyone seeking to live a healthier lifestyle.

Parrish voiced how the sports nutritionist is vital to an athlete’s performance, whether practicing or participating in events or games.

“I personally think it can make or break [a team] winning or losing,” Parrish said. “It does not have anything to do with the game plan or their practices or lifting, but if an athlete fatigues fast because they did not eat right or if they cramp during a game because they did not drink enough, that falls in the nutrition category. It’s very small things, but it can make or break a performance.”

Head Coach of the Mean Green men’s basketball team Ross Hodge, spoke of the critical role Parrish plays in ensuring the student-athletes are ready to endure the intensity of practice and games.

“She’s so committed to the student-athletes, and she works incredibly hard to help these guys be ready to do what their body is asking them to do on a daily basis, which is a lot,” Hodge said. “Her knowledge and expertise in nutrition, organizing our meals, organizing road trip meals and protein shakes — the whole deal. She’s incredible.”

Since starting her position, Parrish said she now works with a broader range of athletes in North Texas than at former universities. Because each athlete has different foods that work for them, as well as the sport they play, she explained that she had to create specialized plans for every person she oversees.

“It’s funny because even within the sport, there are different positions,” Parrish said. “In basketball, two guys have very different goals, and they have different positions. One might need to be bigger and sturdy, while another might need to be quicker and more agile. The same could be said for tennis and volleyball, too.”

When discussing the most common takeaway student athletes get from her, many are surprised by Parrish’s belief that they are not eating enough of the right types of food. She explained that, more often than not, a student-athlete will tend to eat more carbohydrates, but not enough protein. And, a lack of protein in a diet will prevent muscle growth.

“Most of them are not eating enough to sustain the activity that they are doing,” Parrish said. “They usually say, ‘Wait, you want me to eat more to lose weight?’ I tell them, ‘Actually, yeah.’”

An unbalanced diet affects muscle and short-term and long-term energy. The Mean Green men’s basketball team sophomore guard Grayson Allo explained that when he does not eat enough before practice or games, it can significantly affect his fatigue.

“It kind of affected me today where I kind of got lightheaded,” Allo said. “A lot of practice, I was kind of dazed. I wasn’t able to fully focus on what we were trying to do. I still tried to do my best so everyone out here can improve. But it kind of puts me in a daze, personally.”

In her time as a nutritionist at North Texas so far, Parrish has already demonstrated how the sports nutritionist affects student-athletes’ lives while they are currently competing. However, they are not only learning how to take care of their diet as a student-athlete, they are also being influenced to live a healthy lifestyle even after college.

“I just love the impact that we have,” Parrish said. “Not even when it comes to winning, losing or performance, but nutrition is something that they can carry with them after they are done playing their sport. We can teach them how to eat healthy for the rest of their lives and impact their overall health, not just their performance right now.”

