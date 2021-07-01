Labor of Love Denton provides reproductive health resources for all

Traumatic birthing experiences and lack of answers about the concept of birthing led to the co-founding of Labor of Love Denton by two sister-in-law mothers, Chelsea Wolfington and Elizabeth Bernal in 2019.

Before becoming a nonprofit organization, Wolfington and Bernal hosted what they believed would be a one-time Labor of Love fair event to provide answers and resources for reproductive health to the local community. It slowly transformed into an organization by hosting events throughout the year with other local small businesses to integrate the community while supporting other Dentonites.

“It feels good, even if we just help one family from a huge event,” Bernal said. “It feels great that those people don’t have to search and search or struggle with trying to find resources that they need.”

Through the events offered by Labor of Love Denton, members of the Denton community have found answers and resources regarding their birthing inquiries. 29-year-old Denton resident Chris Dove attended a question and answer panel event hosted by Labor of Love Denton in January 2020 during their third trimester of pregnancy.

Dove and their partner later encountered complications amid COVID-19 because they would not be able to have a birth doula and photographer hired for their pregnancy.

“But because of Labor of Love, I looked through the resources they had given me back in January and contacted a midwife who took me in last minute,” Dove said. “I was able to have a comfortable birth at home with my team all because Labor of Love had introduced us to so many helpful professionals.”

To reach a wider audience and expand reproductive health resources to other communities, Labor of Love Denton teams up with members of other local areas.

“[Bernal] and I are here in Denton and Jessika [Davila] is in Fort Worth, so we typically work in those areas,” Wolfington said. “Our job is to provide education to our communities, provide resources to our communities and help to stimulate the economy by supporting local businesses in our communities.”

Jessika Davila, birth advocate and Stones & Bones owner, collaborates with Labor of Love Denton through event coordinating and being a connection to the Fort Worth community.

Having a scarring birthing experience and not enough information about the pregnancy stages led to a desire for change for herself and others, Davila said.

“There were a lot of experiences I had in my first pregnancy and labor that could have been avoided, had I been educated on it, had I known to ask questions, had I had someone to advocate for me [and] had there been events or people putting information out there to show me,” Davila said.

Through the organization’s events, Davila has helped facilitate the process of pregnancy and birthing for others by providing the information and resources she once lacked.

“It’s going to be our own [birthing] experience, unique to our body and to our partners,” Davila said. “I think it’s super important to have everyone have their own individual experience and have them find exactly what works for them.”

Davila decided to join Labor of Love Denton because it has created what she describes as a “safe place” that is inclusive for anyone seeking help.

“There’s not a lot of places for people to go if they are vulnerable populations, such as [transgender] birthing people,” Wolfington said. “We like to help them find resources with safe providers.”

Labor of Love Denton has zero tolerance for discrimination and it has a handbook outlining its values for vendors participating in events. In doing so, it prevents incidents with vendors that do not agree with the nonprofit’s beliefs.

When Labor of Love Denton is not hosting events, it can be reached through email, laboroflovedenton@gmail.com, or online at laboroflovedenton.com. The organization strives to be an inclusive resource center to provide pregnancy, birthing and childcare resources for those attempting to grow their families.

“It is important to make sure that people have the resources they need and feel comfortable with, so that they are not lost in a situation that can be scary,” Bernal said.

Featured Image: Founders of Labor of Love Denton Elizabeth Bernal (left) and Chelsea Wolfington (right) pose at the Denton Community Market on June 26, 2021. Image by John Anderson