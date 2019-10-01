Late buses and route changes are plaguing students

It’s no secret that students have been having problems with the buses this semester.

Routes have changed for the worse. There are more students on campus, yet the same amount of buses passing through. Buses run either too far apart or way to close together on the schedule. It’s frankly an inconvenience to all.

Routes were supposedly going to improve this year but I’m not seeing any type of improvement. Overcrowded buses are still an issue as well. If you get on a Discovery Park bus, there will be times when you’re packed like sardines or standing up for the entirety of your ride.

Sure, traffic and other inconveniences happen that prevent public transportation from being perfect. Inconveniences shouldn’t warrant avoiding buses altogether, either. But, it’s been really rocky since the very start of the semester.

We’re all tired enough from school and other responsibilities. So much time is already spent waiting around for a bus that does not arrive on time and leaving an hour earlier than you need to just to make it to class on time gets to be a lot when your days are already long.

Even if you’re at a stop 15 minutes early, the bus is more often than not delayed anyway.

DCTA suggests being at a stop five minutes prior, but I don’t think that actually does anyone any favors.

A-Train frequency is better for those who commute to and from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. But, what about the overall reliability within Denton? I know I definitely don’t trust the buses to get me to my destination on time as much this semester and it has only been a few weeks.

Missing class because of the bus is tiring and frustrating especially when you’re at a stop early and it’s still nowhere in sight past the time is was supposed to be there.

Signing up for DCTA’s Rider Alerts can come in handy when you want to know about delays, but recently my phone has been blowing up so much with notifications that I’ve been tempted to just mute them even though I still need updates about detours and reroutes. Rider Alerts aren’t immediate when it comes to letting you know when a delay is happening, either.

Instead, it’s something you just figure out when you’re standing outside in the 90-degree weather for thirty minutes longer than usual or when you have to wait for the next scheduled time which can be up to another hour wait.

The Transit app is so out of sync sometimes that relying on it would make you even more late.

Unless you have someone who can give you a ride, you’re pretty much stuck waiting until the bus decides it wants to show up.

Not everyone owns a car or is in a position to rely on one, so public transportation is the most viable option.

There’s an inherent need to be on campus on time so buses that leave a couple of minutes early end up inconveniencing students who rely on them to leave at the time specified. Unless you start immediately running after getting out of class, you might not even make it.

Bus routes were never perfect, but they used to be much more consistent and reliable so these route changes and delays this semester will still take some unfortunate getting used to.

Many of us go on social media and rant about the buses, which is completely fine. But, a better place for complaints would be on DCTA’s website or over the phone if you actually want to have your voices be heard.

Featured Illustration: Jeselle Farias