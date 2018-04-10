Lawson and Fuller leave North Texas men’s basketball

On Tuesday afternoon, about two hours apart, redshirt sophomore forward Khalil Fuller and sophomore guard A.J. Lawson both announced they were leaving the North Texas men’s basketball team via Twitter.

Fuller’s tweet:

Lawson’s tweet:

Fuller spent three seasons at North Texas, playing his first and third seasons, while redshirting his second season.

In his two years, the 6-foot 8-inch Fuller appeared in 48 games, and started 12 games all in his freshman campaign. He totaled 86 points in his career and 81 rebounds in his North Texas career.

Fuller is from Moreno Valley, California and looks to return home to finish his college career.

Lawson was an essential part of the 2017-2018 team, finishing third on the team in scoring at 9.0 points per game on 41.2 percent shooting.

The 6-foot 5-inch Lawson played the whole season with a hampered wrist, resulting in lowered shooting percentages from his freshman campaign, but he remained effective off the dribble, shooting nearly 46 percent inside the arc.

At 4.9 rebounds per game, Lawson finished third on the team in rebounds but also finished second on the team in turnovers at 2.0 per game. He had the second highest usage rate on the team at 23.6 percent.

Both of them were not players head coach Grant McCasland brought in, but were recruits of former coach Tony Benford.

