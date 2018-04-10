North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Lawson and Fuller leave North Texas men’s basketball

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Lawson and Fuller leave North Texas men’s basketball

Lawson and Fuller leave North Texas men’s basketball
April 10
14:09 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

On Tuesday afternoon, about two hours apart, redshirt sophomore forward Khalil Fuller and sophomore guard A.J. Lawson both announced they were leaving the North Texas men’s basketball team via Twitter.

Fuller’s tweet:

Lawson’s tweet:

Fuller spent three seasons at North Texas, playing his first and third seasons, while redshirting his second season.

In his two years, the 6-foot 8-inch Fuller appeared in 48 games, and started 12 games all in his freshman campaign. He totaled 86 points in his career and 81 rebounds in his North Texas career.

Fuller is from Moreno Valley, California and looks to return home to finish his college career.

Lawson was an essential part of the 2017-2018 team, finishing third on the team in scoring at 9.0 points per game on 41.2 percent shooting.

The 6-foot 5-inch Lawson played the whole season with a hampered wrist, resulting in lowered shooting percentages from his freshman campaign, but he remained effective off the dribble, shooting nearly 46 percent inside the arc.

At 4.9 rebounds per game, Lawson finished third on the team in rebounds but also finished second on the team in turnovers at 2.0 per game. He had the second highest usage rate on the team at 23.6 percent.

Both of them were not players head coach Grant McCasland brought in, but were recruits of former coach Tony Benford.

Featured image: North Texas sophomore guard AJ Lawson dribbles the ball in a conference match against Florida Atlantic University on Jan. 25 at the Super Pit. The Mean Green defeated FAU 59-53.

Tags
mean greenmen's basketballnorth texas
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Brune

Matthew Brune

Matthew Brune is the Senior Sports Writer for the North Texas Daily, covering football and men's basketball.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Job Search

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

5th April 2018 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV En Español

Sidebar Middle Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The second annual Denton Folk Festival took place this weekend despite uncooperative cold weather conditions and a… https://t.co/S1xwiXd6Uj

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
After a commanding win against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, North Texas concluded their three game road se… https://t.co/jM0nvsiIdh

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
If you see “Heathers: The Musical,” you’ll see slow motion fist fights, simulated sex and ensemble characters whose… https://t.co/liJ0cP4Y67

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @rachel_linch: It’s opening day for the @DentonMarket and it’s a cold one! Members of the community are bundled up as they shop around a…

- 3 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING NEWS: The sounds of what police reported to be gunshots early Friday morning caused a stir at Lot 13 near… https://t.co/QTop0QBIkK

- 4 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.