Learning a new sport while social distancing: Here’s how

Contributing Writer: Jordan Fuller

In post-COVID times where social distancing is a reality, it may seem like an impossible task to learn a new sport. But thankfully, with just a bit of careful planning and consideration, it can be as easy as any other time.

Here are our tips and tricks for learning a new sport while social distancing.

Pick The Right Sport

Here are some of the best sports to learn while social distancing. You can join a sports club or if you’re a student, look at joining a student sports organization on your campus.

Golf

Golf may seem like a complicated game to learn, but it can also be one of the more challenging sports you will play. It can be harder than you think to hit the ball into each hole with the fewest number of strokes.

You’ll also have to understand the lingo, like Birdy, Double Eagle or Bite.

Start by getting your own set of golf clubs. You don’t need to buy a full set upfront, and you may want to start off by getting the following clubs first:

Driver

Sand wedge

Putter

Pitching Wedge

6-iron or an 8-iron

You may want to take advantage of clubs that are designed for beginners. As you progress with your game, you’ll learn about clubs that have regular-flex and stiff-flex shafts and which you prefer.

Once you have got your golf gear, book some lessons with a golfing coach. This will help you get into good habits when it comes to your swing and form.

Tennis

If you’re looking for more of a team sport that will allow you to social distance, then tennis could be for you. While you’re playing against a single opponent, you will be at a distance while you get a full body workout.

To get started, you need to purchase a racket that fits comfortably in your hand and a good pair of training shoes. You can hire a coach to help you learn how to serve or you can play regularly with a friend.

This will help you to develop your backhand, forehand and serve. You will also be able to pick up the rules of the game easily.

Cycling

If you want the freedom of the open road, then cycling could be the new sport for you.

You would need to make sure that you size your bike correctly before you purchase it. To do this, you can stand over the top tube, where you want at least an inch of clearance between your body and the frame.

All you need to do then is decide what type of riding you’d want to do and pick a bike that suits your needs. Bear in mind that there’s a difference between mountain bikes that are used for riding trails and bicycles that are used for riding on the road.

As you cycle more frequently, you will find that you will adjust your kit to better suit your needs.

Stay Safe

When you start your new sport, be it cycling, running, hiking, dancing or even bouldering, you’d still need to keep the required six-foot distance from other people. Depending on the sport you have chosen, you may have to have more space between you.

For instance, if you’re cycling, you may want to keep a distance of about 16 feet between you and people in front of you when on the move. If you are swimming, you may want to keep a distance of about 10 feet between you and another person.

Wear your mask and carry sanitizer with you. This will allow you to sanitize your hands on the go, or before and after each exercise session.

Conclusion

Learning a new sport while social distancing is not as hard as it may seem at first thought. While the kind of sport you choose can make a difference, it is as simple as being smart, keeping your distance, and not letting anything stop you.

Photo by Coen van de Broek on Unsplash