Learning to avoid sharing opinions when the topic does not concern you

Scrolling through Twitter shows how so many people feel the need to voice their opinions about situations when it doesn’t concern them.

I know by writing this article I am very close to completely contradicting myself. However, instead of saying how certain opinions are wrong or right, some scenarios just require no opinion at all. Social media is always going to be flooded with people giving their input — like the one relative not invited to family gatherings anymore.

Identifying where a lot of these occurrences come from can be the first step in the right direction. Whether it be global conflict or something in the pop culture world, when news hits the masses you can almost guarantee the top replies are armchair experts going on about how the news affects them.

Unfortunately, it all boils down to narcissism and main character syndrome. At the end of the day, the world does not need millions of opinions on who was right or wrong about the Oscars. Some situations have so many layers, variables and factors that have nothing to do with the general public — creating one giant public relations mess.

Social media platforms like Twitter have made it incredibly easy to voice any opinion anyone has ever wanted to say, giving people the green light to say things they would never say in a public setting.

The anonymity the internet provides has hardwired a lot of users to feel protected, creating groups based on nothing but disgusting hatred. If one person with thousands of followers gives a tone-deaf opinion, it then gives others something to fall back on when they add fuel to the fire.

It starts off small, like commenting on something going on in the entertainment world, but when people become comfortable enough, comments about global conflicts begin to surface. America, in comparison to other countries, avoids a lot of the violent exposure others are currently facing, so seeing aimless comments made about said conflicts is mind-numbing.

Every major world event is met with millions of comments and anecdotes as if they will create any impact. There are better and more productive ways to spend one’s time on the internet.

We even see scenarios where celebrities use their well-established platforms to give their views on matters that have nothing to do with them. A majority of the time, people don’t take time to read past the headline, both literally and figuratively. Some may not even understand the weight of the full situation and then make a statement they may later regret based on the full context.

By no means is this a lesson on media literacy, but if we want to start combatting problems like these, understanding the entirety of the situation is the first step. Only time will tell if issues like these will ever be rectified.

Some issues will never concern me. As a matter of fact, a majority of them will never concern me. Certain situations do require opinions and feedback from the right crowd, but a majority of the time those people are drowned out by thousands of irrelevant opinions.

Striving for the internet to be a positive place is a lot to ask these days, but identifying those making it an insufferable wasteland is helpful. Thankfully, those mute and block buttons are unlimited and free, so curating your timeline to be as peaceful as you’d like is only a couple of clicks away.

Featured Illustration By Miranda Thomas