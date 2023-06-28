Legal experts, education advocates and students react as Supreme Court affirmative action decision approaches

The Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling on race-conscious admissions sometime this week, which will either remove it from practice or reaffirm its place in higher education.

Also known as affirmative action, the admissions policy that factors race into consideration has been a topic of debate for decades, ever since it was first introduced into legal precedence during the civil rights movement.

Legal challenges made by students at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina have marked the latest chapter, where the pair of cases will determine the fate of affirmative action at both private and public universities.

“I think this is going to be a definitive ruling, it’s not going to have a lot of loopholes in it,” said Michael P. Maslanka, University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law associate professor. “This is going to be it.”

Following Senate Bill 17’s passing by the Texas Legislature in May, a bill banning diversity, equity and inclusion offices in higher education, the Supreme Court ruling once again brings attention to the topic of diversity in education and on campuses.

“I think what’s going to happen is the court is going to hold that diversity is no longer a compelling interest,” said Loren Jacobson, UNT Dallas College of Law associate professor.

Jacobson said this potential ruling will put an end to the use of affirmative action practices. As such, no university admissions office will be able to take race into consideration. Universities will still be able to look into an incoming student’s background and ask questions about income and religion, but will no longer be able to ask any questions pertaining to race.

“That means there is basically no compelling interest behind affirmative action,” Jacobson said. “So under the strict scrutiny test, we’re finished, right? If the institution can’t articulate a compelling interest, that program is not constitutional.”

The organization filing the lawsuits representing students against both universities is Students for Fair Admissions, a nonprofit group attempting to “eliminate race and ethnicity from college admissions,” according to their website. The group has filed lawsuits against three universities, with the case against the University of Texas at Austin not being part of the upcoming Supreme Court decision.

In an opening brief presented to the Supreme Court, SFFA makes multiple claims against both Harvard University and UNC. In the brief, SFFA claims Harvard penalizes Asian-American applicants for “supposedly lacking as much leadership, confidence, likability, or kindness as white applicants.” SFFA also states that UNC “rejects any race-neutral alternative that would change the composition of its 3 student body.”

In both lawsuits, SFFA challenges Grutter v. Bollinger, the previous Supreme Court case centered around affirmative action. Decided in 2003, the court ruled in favor of affirmative action but gave multiple caveats, including encouraging universities to “find a race-neutral admissions formula and will terminate its use of racial preferences as soon as practicable.”

The court also gave an expectation that race-conscious admission policies would not be necessary in 25 years.

States which have banned affirmative action have seen an effect on the diversity of enrollment. When Michigan passed Proposition 2 in 2006, a proposition that intended to “prohibit public institutions from discriminating against groups or individuals due to their gender, ethnicity, race, color or national origin,” the University of Michigan’s enrollment for Black undergraduate students dropped from seven percent in 2006 to less than four percent in 2021.

“I think that having something put in place to have a bare minimum of diversity is always great because no one wants to meet the bare minimum,” said Isaish Shaw, Young Invincibles Youth Advisory Board member and Dallas native. “So taking away that floor for diversity may lead to lack of diversity in some places.”

Young Invincibles are a national student advocacy organization dedicated to researching and sharing analysis on issues involving the workforce, higher education and health care. Shaw said he believes a ruling against affirmative action will have lasting causes affecting not only students but the community and culture that schools cultivate as well.

“It will negatively impact the graduation rates, enrollment rates and the workforce outcomes for people of color,” Shaw said. “I think that’s something that’s really important.”

Despite the researched benefits of affirmative action, there is vocal opposition. According to a study by the Pew Research Center, half of United States adults disapprove of considering race in college applications, and over two-thirds of Americans think affirmative action policies make college admissions less fair.

“It has done more harm than good,” computer science graduate student Ali Syed said. “I think the intent is really good, the thought process is very good, but the application of it has not been the best.”

Syed said some of his students have found difficulties in gaining admission into their preferred colleges because they reported more affluent financial backgrounds and did not contribute to diversity preferences.

“Their parents are also immigrants, they worked hard, they provided well for their family and now their kids cannot go to school or the schools of their choice because it makes it look like they had an easy life,” Syed said.

Syed said he prefers if higher education institutions emphasize investment in public schools in lower-income areas going forward.

“You have to do it at a grassroots level,” Syed said.

If the Supreme Court were to rule in favor of removing affirmative action, public and private universities in the U.S. will be tasked with the challenge of exploring other available routes to achieving their desired goals of obtaining diversity.

“I expect that we will see drops in diversity across institutions,” Jacobson said.

When reached for comment in February, the University of North Texas stated “The university does not comment on possible outcomes or hypothetical situations when discussing its policies.” When asked again last week, the university reaffirmed this position.

Featured Image: An eagle statue is displayed on the UNT campus outside of the University Union in Denton, Texas on June 25, 2023. Makayla Brown