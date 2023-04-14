Legislation banning drag passes Texas Senate, would impact community in Denton

The Texas Senate passed two bills on April 5 aiming to restrict or ban drag performances in the presence of children and are being sent to the House.

Senate Bill 12 would restrict “sexually oriented performances” on public property in the presence of someone under the age of 18, while Senate Bill 1601 would stop state funding for public libraries that host events where drag queens read to children. State Sen. Bryan Hughes is the writer and primary sponsor of both bills.

“The radical Left’s attempt to sexualize and indoctrinate Texas children is never-ending,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in an official statement on April 5. “It is infuriating and unfathomable that public money has been used to fund drag queen story hour in Texas libraries. The Senate’s passage of SB 1601 is of utmost importance to put a stop to the sexualization of our children.”

Violations of the bills would result in a civic penalty and criminal offense of up to a $10,000 fine for business owners who host events fitting the criteria outlined in the text. Performers could face a Class A misdemeanor, which could lead to up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

SB 12 was passed in the Senate with a 20-11 vote, and SB 1601 was passed as well in the Senate with a 19-10 vote. Both bills had only one Democrat vote for each: Sen. Royce West of Dallas, who has since retracted his vote with no statement released on why. Denton’s state representative, Lynn Stucky, declined to comment on the legislation.

The North Texas Daily reached out to Hughes, who did not respond to the request sent to his office. Cosponsors of SB 12 and Sen. Paul Bettencourt, Brian Birdwell, Charles Creighton, Lois Kolkhorst, Angela Paxton and Drew Springer also did not respond to the request sent.

“I honestly just think it’s wrong because, like we said, it’s a form of art, and we aren’t going to ban art museums or African American museums and stuff like that,” business management freshman Malik Sewell said. “I feel like instead of just viewing it as ‘gay rights’ just think of it as an outlet and a way to express yourself and an art form.”

Both bills use the phrasing “man presenting as a woman or woman presenting as a man” to further define what a sexually-explicit performance is, which has caused members of the public to claim that these bills are specifically targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

In this legislative session, over 7,000 bills were filed before the deadline on March 10. There were 144 “good bills” filed and 140 “bad bills” filed that would impact the LGBTQ+ community, according to Equality Texas, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group within Texas.

Categories these bills impact are healthcare, education, non-discrimination, clean up and miscellaneous, as listed by Equality Texas.

“Senate Bill 12 is about protecting children,” Hughes said in a statement issued through TXK Today. “Surely we can all agree that children should not be exposed to sexually explicit performances. This common-sense legislation protects a child’s innocence and aligns Texas law with Texas values.”

Denton has an extensive and supportive drag community, as it is home to several drag venues, with at least one show being hosted a week. The University Program Council hosted a drag show on April 6 with performers from the critically acclaimed and award-winning show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The show completely sold out, with attendees lining up as early as two hours before the show was set to start. The line wrapped around the Union corners as attendees waited.

“I know there are mixed, controversial ideas about what drag is, but I think that it’s just something [people] should experience and choose for themselves how they feel about it,” biochemistry senior Audrey Perera said. “I think it’s really fun and inviting, so that’s why I think so many UNT students really like it.”

If these bills are passed within the House, the two chambers will discuss any changes proposed and send them to Gov. Abbott’s desk to be signed into law. The 88th legislative session ends on May 29, 2023 and majority of the bills passed will take effect on Sept. 1 2023.