Leone’s ‘Terrifier 2’ slashes up another indie grindhouse classic

For decades, pop culture has been comfortable with horror icons like Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger. Back in 2016, the horror world was given a new icon in the form of Art the Clown. The first “Terrifier” film was an admirable attempt at a slasher.

The killer clown became an instant star, making him this generation’s sinister symbol. “Terrifier 2” is an immediate upgrade over its predecessor in every aspect. The kills are more graphic, and this universe is surprisingly expanded upon.

Chaos and camp are companions in this slash hit, with director Damien Leone proving his projects will always be a work of Art.

After escaping death, Art the Clown looks to paint the town of Miles County red. As the town gets ready for Halloween night, Art makes his way around town instilling fear in anyone he chooses. Sienna and her brother Jonathon have no idea what is in store for them this Halloween. No one does.

With almost no marketing going into this film’s release, Art the Clown is the clear draw for audiences. David Howard Thornton is a true artist, giving the clown even more of a reason to be a horror icon.

Thornton knows what the audience wants, and it is clear both he and Leone have no friction when working together. The duo is one of the best things to hit the genre in years.

Lauren LaVera plays Sienna, the film’s final girl. LaVera immediately gets the audience invested in her character. She lives with her brother Jonathon, played by Elliott Fullam and their mother, played by Sarah Voigt.

Outside of Sienna, no one acts like a normal person. It becomes one of the funnier consistencies. Whether it was intended or not, it made the film all the more entertaining.

No one is walking out of a “Terrifier” film raving about the acting. Campy overacting is such a gift, especially in something like this.

One of the most notable changes from the previous “Terrifier” is the length. The first film clocks in just under 90 minutes, with “Terrifier 2” well over two hours. In most cases, this would be the part of the review in which complaints are thrown around about a bloated runtime, but not here.

It is obvious this movie tries to establish more narrative than the first, but the mayhem takes center stage once again. There is a lot of gore and brutality done in a very mean-spirited way. It is less about how sadistic the kills are and more about how elaborate the practical effects are.

Every kill in the movie sets a new standard for effects, which is impressive given how easy it is to lean on digital effects today. While squirming around from being grossed out, you can’t help but wonder how they pulled it all off so seamlessly.

The amount of tediousness and precision being put into each scene had to have been a grueling process. It makes the end product that much more impressive.

The weakest part of “Terrifier 2” came from moments of worded exposition overstaying its welcome. The film tries its best to establish some sort of mythology, most of which is actually interesting. Despite this, it never gets the chance to fully develop.

All its weaknesses are overshadowed by its strengths. The sequel even manages to keep the same low-budget feel so many loved about the original.

Its flaws are easily noticeable but laughing is an easier substitute than complaining. Just have fun with it. As long as everyone is in on it, this is the most fun you will have all year long.

Notorious moments from the first film are blown out of the water in the sequel. Every kill raises the bar higher than the last, and it gets to a point where you don’t know how it can get any worse. Just know it does. Snacks at the movies are always a good time, but be careful what you eat before this one.

Some horror icons have tragic backstories, but not Art. A true menace to this fictional society, Art delivers scares with a terrifying grin on his face.

What is most amusing about this film is its ability to perfectly capture the Halloween energy many people cherish. It is certainly not perfect, but it is unforgettable above all else.

There is still so much to explore within this newly-established world, and another sequel would surely do everyone some good. Assuming another “Terrifier” is on the way, Leone has numerous ways of turning this into yet another beloved horror franchise.

Jaden’s rating: 4.5/5

Featured Illustration by Sriya Vempati