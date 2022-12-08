Letter from the editor: A new chapter awaits

The future of the North Texas Daily is bright. In the coming months, ntdaily.com will undergo a complete makeover. The redesigned website will reintroduce the Daily‘s e-edition alongside a refreshed user-friendly mobile interface. These changes will allow the publication to prioritize stories that matter most to readers and meet the ever-evolving needs of a digital-first audience.

Thank you for your patience and dedication to supporting student media and local journalism. The new website is only the beginning. I’m humbled, proud, ecstatic — really I could go on — to see John Anderson, the spring 2022 editor-in-chief, continue the transition.

Anderson has experience at nearly every desk and section at the Daily, and he is well-equipped to lead the staff. As managing editor, Anderson helped the team through an eventful fall semester. Staffers covered issues close to the everyday student like Hispanic Heritage Month events, on-campus housing updates, Hindu YUVA’s Diwali celebration and careful analyses of Gen Z’s role in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Anderson, along with the entire staff, was eager to help out in any capacity. I am so inspired by this team’s dedication and anticipate where their determination will take them in future semesters. Visuals co-editor Maria Crane organized live coverage efforts on Election Day, which wouldn’t have been possible without collaboration from Reporting of Public Affairs students. Crane led the visuals team in enhancing our original feature photography, which came together in our print and web content and a variety of photo galleries.

It’s been a pleasure to witness illustrations editor Erika Sevilla elevate her section’s efforts alongside senior illustrator Jazmine Garcia. Sevilla has made me a better editor with her commitment to providing thorough critiques. In the Sports section, Reed Smith and Samantha Freeman held it down during their first semester as editor and copy editor, respectively. The duo transformed the design and content of the section with the addition of “At A Glance” in the print issue.

In between the Arts & Life and Sports section in our print edition is The Dose. The pop culture section is home to the Daily’s Dose podcast, which will welcome a new host in the spring. Jaden Oberkrom, the current host, will graduate this semester but his contributions to the Daily and The Dose will leave behind a lasting impression of excellence.

Working at this publication over the past two years gave me direction in my career and opened my eyes to the diverse roles within media and journalism fields. I’ll always remember my first semester at the Daily as what fueled my passion for journalism. The thorough feedback and mentorship from faculty adviser Randy Loftis will stick with me throughout the rest of my career. His commitment to helping student journalists improve is an invaluable asset to the future of journalism.

Next week, I will graduate with my bachelor’s in digital and print journalism. Making it through college is surreal because it is a goal that often felt unattainable. I am looking forward to taking a breath and recharging with my friends and family over the holiday season. In the new year, I will begin at the Dallas Morning News as a multiplatform editor. My love for copy editing and designing was sparked right here at the Daily and I’m overjoyed to continue growing in my skills as a journalist and editor.

To all of my classmates, professors, editors and mentors, I will cherish the motivation, support, precious memories and laughter forever. Across my experiences at the university, internships, and of course, the Daily, where I’ve forged lifelong relationships, so many fantastic people went out of their way to support me, student media and local journalism.

The paper has grown so much over. It truly has been an honor to play a small part in the Daily’s 106-year history. My chapter here is ending, but there is so much to look forward to from this publication. Subscribe to The RoundUp newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest coverage and website updates.

Featured Image: Rhema Joy Bell poses for graduation pictures on Nov. 6, 2022. Photo by Maria Crane