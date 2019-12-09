Letter from the Editor: Becky is signing out

I never thought I would end up as North Texas Daily’s Editor-in-Chief. Last spring, I thought my time with the paper was coming to an end due to the fact that I was graduating with my bachelor’s. However, life is filled with many surprises and I decided to apply to graduate school at the last minute. Not only was I accepted, but I was also awarded a nice scholarship, so I ended up locking myself in to another two years of school.

After getting into grad school, I decided that I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and apply to be Editor-in-Chief of the Daily. Having served as editor of my junior college paper, I wanted to try and take on a much larger and well-known publication. Little did I realize how different the positions would end up being.

There were times where I felt like I bit off more than I could chew. Not only was I in charge of the Daily, but I was also working another job while taking on a full course load of grad classes. Things could be overwhelming at times.

There were also some mistakes made, but we all grew from them. At times, it felt people forgot that the employees of this paper are also students. I did let these mistakes get to me for a while, but honestly, this is where we learn and gain experience. I would much rather the mistakes be made here versus when we are working for a publication outside of UNT.

That being said, there were also plenty of moments where I couldn’t help but be proud of my team. Remember our “When Hate Comes to Campus?” coverage? Many big-name publications reached out to us and used us as a source. We were there and we made sure the campus was properly informed every step of the way.

Although my time as editor feels like it flew by and there were moments where I was wondering what I had gotten myself into, I have enjoyed my time as Editor-in-Chief. I love having students approach me, expressing their interest in news. I have loved watching the editors, writers, photographers and illustrators all grow over this semester. It truly is a rewarding experience to be able to witness their growth and progress in real time.

Not only has the staff improved, but this semester has been crucial in my growth as a journalist as well. Being in charge of more than 100 people is tough. Having to deal with backlash is tough. When staff members or readers come to me with questions, it really forces me to understand my job and learn more.

I’ve had many people reach out to me and ask if I’m worried about the future of the Daily. Honestly, there was a point where I was. When I let those mistakes get me down, I worried for the paper. However, as time passed, I went on to accept that this is a learning experience. We have a talented person taking over in the spring and our writers are as sharp as ever.

More importantly, we have our readers. It is because of your support that we are able to do what we do. Whether you pick up the paper each week or read the stories that we post to social media, we appreciate you for giving us the opportunity to be a voice for UNT’s community.

My time at the Daily may be over, but the paper isn’t going anywhere. To the North Texas Daily team, keep on keeping on. Don’t let outside voices discourage you from doing great, honest work. I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.

Featured Image: Editor-in-Chief for the North Texas Daily Rebecca Najera poses in front of the Hurley Administration Building on Dec. 4, 2019. Najera reflects on the achievements and mistakes she made as the Editor-in-Chief, and what she will take with her after this semester. Image by Will Baldwin