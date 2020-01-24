Letter from the Editor: Big changes change nothing

This past Friday, it was brought to my attention that the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS) and the Mayborn School of Journalism (MSOJ) decided to eliminate the positions of Business Director and Advertising Specialist from the North Texas Daily.

For the sake of transparency on our end, I decided to write this letter. This isn’t an easy thing to write. Over the past three semesters, I’ve built a professional relationship with Adam Reece and Joey Selz. After speaking to both of them, they both understand it’s just business.

I addressed in my first letter this semester that print advertising sales are on the decline across the country. Nationally, almost 90,000 advertisers stopped placing ads in print in 2018, according to Todd Krizelman, CEO of MediaRadar. The Daily has not escaped those declines. Mayborn Dean Andrea Miller expressed this as a reason for the decision.

“Unfortunately, newspaper and digital advertising sales for the North Texas Daily reached a fiscal cliff,” Miller said. “The advertising dollars dropped off so significantly last semester, that it made paying for these two staff positions unsustainable.”

I don’t present this information to complain or beg for advertisers to come back, but simply to inform. The elimination of these important positions certainly surprised our editorial staff. What changes would this bring to our newsroom? Would we still get paid? How will our newspaper continue?

The short answer is rather uplifting: Nothing will change.

The long answer explains a little more: Despite a decline in advertising income and losing two coworkers who help us do our work, the Daily will continue to strive to do what it does best — report. Our printing, pay and mission will not change. Our duty is to report on and serve the UNT and Denton communities, and that’s exactly what we will continue to do.

So what are the next steps, exactly? Miller stressed that the changes made were not going to change the independence the Daily holds and deserves.

“The student newspaper by students and for students will continue,” Miller said. “[The Daily] will rely even more on the gracious allocation of student services fees to make sure [it is] able to serve the UNT student body as the university’s first draft of history.”

I know some people will be concerned with this news, but the show must go on. The Daily has proudly served UNT and Denton since 1916 and I promise that 2020 will not be the last year it releases content. The Daily will meet this Friday, Jan. 2, with the Student Service Fees Committee to discuss the future of funding allocation. All I and my staff ask from you is to continue to support student and local media.

Featured Image: An empty Ad Sales office is pictured as the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and the Mayborn School of Journalism decide to eliminate the positions of Business Director and Advertising Specialist from the North Texas Daily on Jan. 21, 2020. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia