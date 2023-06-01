Letter from the Editor: Building on passion

I have always felt that passion for journalism drives great work. As we enter the semester and I get the privilege to be editor-in-chief alongside the six returning and four new editorial board members, I can say there is so much passion building at the North Texas Daily this summer.

Those of you who have read previous letters from the editors have heard many times about a new website for the Daily. We are now only weeks away from making that dream a reality, and with it will come an updated redesign to the Daily’s e-Edition and social media as we modernize and optimize how we deliver your news. To do this, we have an excellent team ready for the change.

Our news editor Ismael Belkoura may be starting in his role for the first time, but he is no stranger to great news coverage — his previous work as a senior news writer is reflective of the vigilance he has for honest and ethical coverage.

Ismael will be joined in the news section by copyeditor Madeleine Moore, whose accolades at the Daily range from managing editor to design editor to video. Her wealth of experience will be crucial not just for our news coverage but for the Daily as a whole.

Returning Arts & Life editor Samantha Thornfelt continues to flesh out her role through her thoughtful engagement with writers and our content alongside experienced copyeditor Rose Wright. I can’t think of a stronger team to give our summer arts coverage the spotlight it deserves.

Thornfelt will also be editing The Dose section alongside copyeditor Melanie Hernandez, who previously served as my copyeditor for both opinion and news — I know from personal experience she’ll make sure our copy is top tier.

Our opinion editor Hana Musa is starting her second semester in the role, and I am so excited to see what new heights the section reaches under her and copyeditor Hannah Burke’s guidance. Convincing Hana to join the Daily in my first semester as an editor is still one of my best memories of working here.

Both Makayla Brown and Allie Garza are new members of the editorial board as visuals and illustrations editor respectively, but they already have shown their high-skill work at the Daily. I can’t wait to see both help deliver strong visuals that enamor and inform our audiences.

The social media manager role is also making a return this summer, and new member Josiah Kinman has already expressed a wealth of new ideas to elevate our online presence as our website and redesign go live.

The Daily is still committed to providing quality and relevant journalism for our readers, and this team is more than equipped to do so. On top of our new website and redesign, the Daily is growing to better serve the communities we cover.

The leadership of our editorial board would be worth little without the dedication of our volunteer staff, many of whom I’ve already had the chance to talk with personally. In those volunteer roles, the passion for responsible journalism truly begins to blossom at the Daily and I already see the sparks of that fire starting in all of them. As you keep up with us this semester, keep an eye on those new writers, photographers and illustrators because I know they will impress.

I’ve had a passion for journalism since I was a child, but only when I joined the Daily in the spring of 2022 was I able to truly engage with that passion. Since starting as a volunteer news and opinion writer, I’ve had the honor of writing for four sections and serving as the opinion and news editor. In these roles, I’ve learned so much about journalism and met some of my most trustworthy friends.

Former news and opinion editors Ileana Garnand and Kevin Diaz were my first mentors at the Daily, and their skilled and focused approaches to their roles still influence the way I approach the work I do every day.

The unmatched integrity of former editor-in-chief Rhema Joy Bell helped me find resolve in my work during her time at the Daily, and her wisdom and guidance helped give me the push to seek new heights in journalism.

And no mention of influential staffers would be complete without the previous editor-in-chief John Anderson, whose mentorship has allowed me to feel ready to take on the role of editor-in-chief. John played a big part in my joining the Daily and I’m not sure what possessed him to sus out the quiet writer in our 3321 news writing class, but I am forever grateful he did.

You, the readers, have also served an immeasurably important role in my and all the Daily staff’s work. Without your consistent engagement and support for student journalism, many of us would not have the opportunities to shape into who we are. Thank you, and please continue engaging with us to stay informed about everything in the University of North Texas and the Denton area.