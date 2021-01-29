North Texas Daily

Letter from the Editor: COVID-19 continues, and so do we

Letter from the Editor: COVID-19 continues, and so do we

January 29
2021
28th January, 2021

In my first semester as a freshman back in fall 2018, I eagerly joined the North Texas Daily as a way to be involved and get valuable journalistic experience under my belt. Since then, I have served in many different roles here at the Daily, each of which I thoroughly enjoyed. I began as a volunteer news writer, and after three semesters of reporting, I decided to apply for a position on the editorial board. For the next several semesters I spent my time copy editing and designing for different sections, and in the past fall, I served as the managing editor.

I have always been very passionate about journalism, especially the editing, designing and leading sides of the field. As I begin my seventh semester with the paper, this time as Editor-in-Chief, I look forward to using my experience, passion and knowledge to continue building the Daily and expanding our content into greater things.

Newspapers all over the world are continually changing to keep up with the current guidelines, rules and regulations. The Daily is no exception to that. As the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 continue to change and evolve, so do we.

We have faced many challenges and learned many lessons as we settle into being successful during this pandemic. As we have now had one full semester alongside COVID-19, we have been able to test different things and see what has worked and what needed to be adjusted going forward. Most of our team continues their work remotely and virtually, with all of our meetings, conversations and publication processes being conducted via apps like Zoom and Slack.

I am excited for and proud of the staff I have put together this semester. For anyone who follows the Daily closely, you will recognize many new names both in by-lines and on the editorial board. This semester, five of the eleven editorial board members are new. I have no doubt they will do an amazing job as they have already shown me how willing they are, as well as how quickly they can pick things up. Fresh faces often bring fresh ideas — which is a necessity in this industry. Our returning staffers continue to grow and get better with each week of content, and I look forward to seeing everyone on staff follow that positive trend.

In terms of what to expect from us this semester, to put it simply, expect continued coverage of all things UNT and Denton. COVID-19 continues, and so do we. We strive to continue and expand our coronavirus coverage, especially in sports as things are able to rapidly change each day. Expect us to continue covering local events and small businesses, as well as community members. Look for our breaking news coverage for all things urgent at UNT. As I have told the entire staff many, many times, we may be a student newspaper, but we are still a real newspaper that strives for excellence, professionalism and high-quality coverage. This second full semester with the pandemic is not an exception.

I would like to say a huge, heartfelt thank you to everybody who consistently supports us and other media outlets. Whether it be reading our content, sharing the stories and issues or being a donor, we at the Daily greatly appreciate your support. I would also like to thank those that disagree and voice their displeasure with many of our articles published in the opinion section, as it is important to hear different perspectives and views. I will also encourage anybody who is interested to submit a letter to the editor or pitch a story of their own at any point this spring.

If you are thinking about joining us as a writer, photographer or illustrator, I strongly encourage you to reach out. We simply could not have a paper without our volunteers. For over 100 years we have served this campus and surrounding community, and that will continue this semester.
The last year was incredibly difficult and like most people, I am ready to see what this new year brings, and I can only hope it is kinder, better and more mellow than 2020 was. I know I can look forward to this semester with the Daily being a bright spot in 2021.

Kiara St. Clair

