Letter from the editor: Embracing change, moving forward

A highly anticipated election season awaits us. Paired with economic uncertainty and public health crises, the next few months will demand a lot from us all. Whether you are a teacher, activist, parent, caretaker or journalist — we all must make time for self-care. Navigating life through the pandemic has cemented the value of peaceful solitude for me. Don’t hesitate to take a break from the ever-evolving news cycle to focus on the people who are most important to you.

Our loyal and passionate readers’ time is valuable. The Daily remains committed to publishing content of the utmost quality and relevancy. I am ecstatic to see the return of the sports section following a summer hiatus. Sports editor Reed Smith will lead his team with passion and fervor.

This semester, the editorial board plans to amplify student voices with community outreach and collaboration. Interacting hands-on with the community will give us the tools necessary to deliver coverage that empowers folks to make informed decisions.

This summer we ran with a small but mighty crew of eight editors — five of them made their (stellar) editing debuts.

Despite the challenges that came their way, the staff remained committed to improving each week. Their dedication fostered a newsroom environment where everyone felt empowered to meet their respective goals.

The summer staff worked tirelessly to revitalize our social media presence, expand visual coverage and recruit student journalists. Building off the momentum from the spring semester, the visuals team delivered three photo galleries this summer along with excellent day-to-day

content.

Additionally, the staff tabled at various transfer and freshmen orientation events to remind students that they will always have a voice at the Daily. From the news desk to the illustrations desk, everyone played a vital role in enacting these efforts. You can expect to see the continuation of the summer plans as the editorial board, comprised of returners and new faces, enters the fall semester.

The section editors are all returning staffers. With experience under their belts, they are armed with the confidence to lead this semester’s coverage efforts. Tiara Burns joined the team as digital media manager. She will elevate our social media presence with her robust background in digital marketing and podcast production.

The team of copy editors/designers, the heart of our production staff, consists of two new faces — freshman Abby Nguyen and sophomore Samantha Freeman. Their backgrounds in newspaper design will allow them to be invaluable assets to the design team.

Madeleine Moore is returning as design editor after spending the summer at the news desk. She will lead the design effort with her signature detail-oriented commitment.

I am ecstatic to witness John Anderson’s leadership as managing editor and visuals co-editor. He joined the Daily staff the same semester as I did and it’s been a joy to experience his growth. He will assist Maria Crane in leading the visuals team — their combined expertise and talent will yield excellent results.

To the volunteer and senior staff, thank you for showing up every week without hesitation. Your dedication and talent does not go unnoticed. You play a vital role in informing the public — never forget the importance of the work you do. I’m graduating in December, so this marks my seventh and final semester at the Daily.

It’s bittersweet but I am humbled to end my undergraduate experience by leading the publication that gave me direction as a journalist. One thing that has remained consistent over the years is the staff’s commitment to you — our loyal readers. You can rest assured we remain steadfast in our duty to serve you.

Featured Image: Editor-in-Chief of the North Texas Daily Rhema Joy Bell speaks with the editors during the layout meeting on Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Maria Crane