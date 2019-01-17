Letter from the Editor: Good things come in threes

The last time I wrote one of these letters, I was still relatively new to leading this newspaper. Twenty two newspaper editions and several gray hairs later, I am now entering spring 2019 as one of the longest serving editors in chief in the history of the North Texas Daily.

It was never my plan, but I’m sure you can imagine how honored I was when my staff asked me to return for a third time — although they have since started making FDR “three-terms” jokes.

And speaking of my incredible staff, we’ve made it our mission for the past eight months to keep North Texas informed to the best of our ability, tell compelling stories and hopefully give a voice to those who felt voiceless. I’d be lying if I said it was always an easy journey, though. We did some really important work, but we also made some mistakes. And although I’m too pragmatic to claim we won’t ever make a mistake again, I can absolutely assure you that every time we’ve made a misstep, we learned from it and have become better journalists because of it.

That being said, due to our growth as a publication in 2018, I am heading into this third term more inspired and excited than I have ever been at the Daily before. We made some much needed adjustments to the paper both — digitally and in print — last semester.

One of those adjustments I am especially proud of is the introduction of CommUNrooTs, our partnership with UNT’s chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. The executive board of UNT-NABJ and I felt it was important to create a series that was not only focused solely on representating topics in the black community but also topics reported by members of the black community. We’re looking forward to not only continuing this but creating partnerships with UNT’s chapters of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and Asian-American Journalists Association as well.

We also increased our emphasis on multimedia reporting as well. For the first time ever, we introduced a senior staff videographer position that has completely elevated our content and allowed us to dive deeper into our work. If Twitter is your social media vice of choice, you’ve probably noticed our heightened focus on live-tweet coverage, too — whether it was for elections or the Mean Green’s impressive 2018 football season. We are only going to be doing even more of this in 2019.

So, how will spring be any different?

Well, we’re introducing several new elements to our publication. If you’re a fan of our sports section, you’ve probably already heard our sports podcast, but it’s time we grow beyond that. Starting this month you’ll be hearing from our staff a lot more often with “On the Record,” our publication-wide podcast series spanning across every section, from news to opinion.

Not only will you see more multimedia reporting, but you — our reader — will also have a bigger role in what we cover. With an increasingly larger audience, it is necessary to amplify our audience engagement and spend more time listening to what North Texas is concerned about. After all, our purpose is to serve the community.

It’s a new year, and while we’re still the same newspaper you can rely on to keep you informed, we’re aware of how important it is that we constantly look for ways to improve our coverage.

Having a third chance to lead the best source for news at UNT is not something I take for granted, and my staff and I at the Daily are committed to furthering the progress we’ve made since May 2018. Thank you for sticking around this long, but our journey isn’t over quite yet.

Featured Image: North Texas Daily Editor-in-Chief Alec Spicer. Image by Jordan Collard.