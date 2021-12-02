Letter from the editor: St. Clair signs off

How do I sum up nine semesters of lessons learned, people met and memories made in the correct words? My answer: I cannot, but I will give it my best shot anyway.

I put off writing this letter until I was absolutely, positively out of time to procrastinate any longer. (To all our reporters reading this, please do not follow suit — turn your stories in when you’re actually supposed to). I struggled to materialize my thoughts as I say one last farewell to the paper I have dedicated so many hours of my life to.

After all these semesters with this incredible student publication, I finally say goodbye. I leave this paper after serving in five different positions since 2018, 38 issues as editor-in-chief alone and with the legacy of being the longest-serving woman editor-in-chief in North Texas Daily history. After a full year as editor — a tenure which is tied only with the talented Alec Spicer — to say I have learned and experienced a lot is an understatement.

In my first letter from the editor back in January, I focused on the phrase “COVID-19 continues, and so do we,” and that has held true all the way through — as it will in the coming semesters too. During a year filled with hardship, adversity and uncertainty, the Daily has persevered.

We have continued covering our community and its stories, and we have continued to do what journalism is meant to do: seek the truth and report it. One of the main internal missions of this paper is to give students the opportunity to gain professional journalism experience and the place to learn from mistakes and grow into promising journalists. I have gotten to both experience and witness this mission be fulfilled firsthand.

I could spend an entire letter bragging about our accomplishments and efforts as a paper, as well as all of the important stories we have run, but I will let our publication, both online and in print, speak for itself. Instead, I want to focus on the people who have made everything possible.

I warned my staff I am a very sentimental and sappy individual, so I will try to rein it in a bit in an attempt to avoid rambling too much. However, it would not be a letter from me without a (un)reasonable amount of heartfelt shoutouts.

Over the years I have been fortunate enough to be surrounded by an absolutely wonderful support system. I have had the privilege to serve in many different roles, and in those roles, I have gotten to meet and oversee hundreds of reporters, editors, photographers and illustrators, each of who have had an impact on me.

To my family and friends, thank you. Thank you for supporting the Daily and me throughout the many semesters and always being willing to listen to me babble and vent about all things Daily since fall 2018. You guys have constantly pushed me to grow and learn to be confident in my abilities as a student, leader and journalist, and I am forever grateful.

To all of my staff members both past and present, thank you. I truly would not have been able to make it through without all of your incredible effort and talent. Specifically to my fellow editorial board members, you guys have kept me sane and made me feel supported and appreciated, and I cannot thank you all nearly enough. It has been my absolute pleasure and honor getting to have you all on my staff, working alongside me to make sure we do our best each week. I have seen you all grow so much in so many different aspects, and I know you will succeed and thrive in everything you do going forward. I also need to thank you guys for putting up with me, especially during that hour each print night where I fully derail all progress and productivity for no legitimate reason (as I did before finishing this letter).

To our faculty adviser Randy Loftis, thank you. Over the last three semesters in my time as editor-in-chief, you have never once shown or expressed any doubt in me as an editor, person or leader — nor in the paper — and it has made a world of difference in my confidence. Your endless knowledge and support has been pivotal in our growth and success during these difficult semesters.

To Maria Lawson, I am thrilled to be handing you the reins at the end of this semester. I know you will be able to accomplish so much as the spring editor-in-chief and make the Daily better than ever before. Thank you for putting up with me and my very hectic tips and EIC transition-related ramblings. I wish you the best of luck, even though I am confident you don’t need it.

Finally, to our readers, thank you for your support. I appreciate your interactions, engagement and feedback, and I urge you to continue your support in the future. We could not exist without you.

At the risk of making everybody cringe with a terrible cliché, this isn’t really a goodbye, but is a “see you later.” Although my time with the Daily is coming to an end, I am not quite done as an Eagle. I am moving on to my final semester here before graduating in May 2022, and I am looking forward to my semester of student teaching with a very talented high school student media program (shout out to my mentor teacher and all of the wonderful students who have welcomed me with open arms). Even without being present on campus next semester, I will continue supporting and cheering on the Daily for all the years to come.

I will never ever forget my time at the Daily, and even with the bittersweet emotions, I am excited to see what is in store for both the Daily‘s and my own future.

Thank you one last time, and go Mean Green!

So, with all of that said and done, St. Clair signs off.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas