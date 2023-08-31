Letter from the editor: turning a new page at the North Texas Daily

us the strength we need to represent our readers more acutely with even more reporting.

The wonderful print redesign was headed by our new Design editor Rose Wright and returning designer Hannah Burke. Wright has already shown great leadership and direction since the semester began, and paired with Burke’s masterful talent, our redesign is breathing new life into the Daily. We hope you enjoy our new layout and masthead.

Continuing our commitment to finding new ways to better report on our community, the Daily is launching a new video section this fall, led by Video editor and true jack-of-all-trades Madeleine Moore. Look out on our website and social media for new multimedia projects throughout the semester.

I am thrilled to be working with former Arts & Life editor Samantha Thornfelt as she takes on her new position as managing editor. Thornfelt joined the Daily’s editorial board at the same time as me, and I am looking forward to seeing others learn from her dedication and focus the same way I have.

Returning staff Hana Musa and Melanie Hernandez have stepped into new roles as Arts & Life and Opinion editors respectively, and I am so excited to see both excel as leaders in and out of the newsroom. The start of the fall semester also marks the return of our Sports section, spearheaded by new Daily staffers Christopher Moss and MaKenzie Givan, who already are giving their all to stay on top of all things UNT sports.

The Daily is not the only thing undergoing change this fall. The effects of legislation passed in Texas are already being seen through the dissolution of the university’s IDEA office, and other yet-to-be-seen ways. The Daily’s news section, led by News editor Ismael Belkoura and incoming copyeditor Alex Thornfelt, will undoubtedly be on site during any changes that may or have already come to our university to let you know.

In four short months, I will be graduating and ending my time at the Daily, but I could not ask for a better purpose and a better team to work on it with. To the Daily staff, thank you for putting in the work to make all of this possible.

Amid the new growth and changes happening at the Daily, one thing remains unchanged: our dedication to providing ethical and responsible journalism to you, the readers. Whether you are a new student on campus or a longtime reader, we hope you continue to engage with us and stay tuned for constant coverage of important community topics.

Featured Image: Ayden Runnels, North Texas Daily editor-in-chief speaks at the Fall orientation meeting on Aug. 25, 2023. Makayla Brown