Letter from the Editor: We are not stopping now

I started at the Daily as a wide-eyed freshman hoping to get immersed in the world of journalism, but admittedly not really knowing much about the expansive world already thrust so quickly in front of me. I began immediately writing for the opinion and the Dose section, eager to transfer all the many gestating thoughts in my head onto the page. As I began to write different pieces each week, I quickly discovered journalism was something I always needed even though I was unsure of what it would hold for me.

I was always doomed to think my thoughts and opinions were something nobody wanted to hear, but the Daily showed me this was the furthest thing from the truth.

I was allowed to write about anything my mind was able to conjure up and even though I am sure my previous editors were annoyed by my constant questioning, it was an immensely freeing exercise to finally get all the many thoughts out of my head and onto a platform to share. While the thought of sharing these unnerved me at first, the more often I did it, I began to understand my thoughts and opinions were worthy of sharing. And I have the Daily to thank for finally letting me realize this.

To avoid getting anymore sappier, my journey as a writer and then opinion editor at the North Texas Daily is a journey I will always cherish and will never soon come to forget. Now, as Editor-in-Chief, I want everyone who decides to join us to feel the same way I did when I first started.

My end goal at the Daily was indeed to become the Editor-in-Chief, but I am not planning on ending anything anytime soon. My time as EIC has indeed just started, but we can only go forward from here. As always, expect coverage on all things regarding Denton and UNT. The coronavirus pandemic is still sadly raging on in the United States, so expect full coverage to continue on that. Protests have continued all across the world to demand justice for the innocent black lives stolen from police brutality, so expect fair, vigilant reporting on that, along with necessary news stories, features and opinion pieces on the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and the amazing individuals behind it.

Now I want to thank each and every one of you who consistently supports student media whether that be in the form of reading our content, sharing that content or even donating to help us. I am sure I can speak for all of us at the Daily when I say that we appreciate you all from the bottom of our hearts. We simply would not be here without any of you.

Now for the ones who want to join us but might still be unsure of it, to put it in simple terms: we need you. Without your singular voice, ideas and thoughts, the Daily would not operate on the level it has been for over 100 years. The Daily would not be the Daily without all of our insanely talented writers, photographers, illustrators and editors. Just let all of our TIPA awards speak to that.

So please, do not hesitate to reach out to me for whatever you might need. Want to talk? Have a concern about Denton or UNT? Have an idea for a story? My contact information can be found at the bottom of this letter, so please reach out. I want to hear from as many of you as possible. Open communication is key and I want my time as Editor-in-Chief here to be capitalized by that very philosophy. I don’t bite, so what really is there to lose?

Email: Spencer.Kain@unt.edu

Twitter: @spencer_kain

