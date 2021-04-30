Letter from the Editor: We made it through

It is hard for me to believe this semester is already coming to a close. This semester has flown by, and I am sure most people can relate when I say we all had our unique challenges and adversity to overcome. Yet, we all made it through.

When sitting down to write this letter, I wasn’t sure what to say in terms of recapping this blur of a semester, but I knew I needed to vocalize and share my praise of each person who worked with the North Texas Daily during this challenging and demanding semester.

I am confident in saying I feel as though my first semester as editor-in-chief here has been the easiest and smoothest in comparison to the previous four editors I have worked under. I am also confident this would not have been the case without the phenomenal work each person on staff put in.

I am so proud of and impressed by the work ethic of everyone on this staff, both paid and volunteer, but I need to take some time to shout out the specific people on the editorial board. As I said in my first letter back in January, our editorial board was joined by five new faces, along with six Daily veterans. Anvitha Reddy, the copy editor and designer for our news and arts and life sections, is possibly the youngest person to ever serve on the Daily’s editorial board, and she has done it seamlessly with maturity and grace. Rhema Joy Bell, the copy editor and designer for Dose and sports, was new to all of the software we use to produce our print paper and has done a phenomenal job taking on that role. Stephanie Salas-Vega, our chameleon on staff, has been serving as our managing editor, design editor and copy editor and designer for the opinion section. She has continued to impress me with her skills and work ethic week in and week out.

Maria Lawson and Miranda Thomas, our section editor for arts and life and our illustrations editor, were two other faces new to the editorial board. Both of them have stepped up countless times to ensure their sections of the paper were complete, smooth and high-quality. They have both continually filled in any possible missing pieces or gaps and I am very grateful for them. Zach Thomas has been our diligent social media manager as well as our senior staff photographer. He keeps our social media running and is the reason for our increase in engagement online. I am thankful to have his talents on staff. Ricardo Vazquez, our visuals editor, is yet another impressive person on this talented staff. I am so thankful for all of the work you put in here.

I also need to thank each of our seniors on the editorial board. Spencer Kain, Brooke Colombo and Matt Suarez are our graduating seniors. I have worked with each of you for a couple of years now, and I am forever grateful for the hard work and talent brought to the table by each of you. On behalf of the Daily, thank you. We will miss you all, and wish you the absolute best in your post-graduation lives — I have no doubts you guys will all accomplish big things!

Now, to end my very long rambling of shoutouts, I have one final shout-out and a thank you to both Randy Loftis, our faculty adviser, and Joey Selz, who handles the business and marketing side of the Daily. Each week, I am so thankful and grateful we have both of you to help us.

As the Daily received well-earned compliments and praise throughout the semester, I always knew those compliments were due to the efforts of those around me. Anyone who has worked with the Daily this semester has probably heard me say we function as a team. Each person and role is crucial to our success as a paper, and without that talent, hard work and dedication from everybody, we would not be able to do the things we do.

We persevered through another COVID-19 semester and pushed through the many other hurdles, such as the historic winter storm Uri, and continued to do what we know best — produce quality journalism. Our coverage continued to grow and expand as we tackled many different topics surrounding life around UNT and Denton. We reported on COVID-19 vaccine efforts, impacts of winter storm Uri, changes within and to the university and highlighted a diverse range of local businesses and people — just to name a few.

I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supports us, whether that be through reading and interacting with our content, donating to us or sharing your thoughts about our work, we could not exist without you. I would also like to encourage anyone interested in joining the Daily in the coming terms to reach out to me. I can be reached via email at kiara.st.clair@unt.edu.

So, with 13 issues printed, a handful of special publications and countless online stories, our spring 2021 semester is coming to a close. It has been an honor to serve as the editor-in-chief this semester, and I am thrilled to announce I will be returning to this position for both the summer and fall terms.

I am looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish going forward as we begin our transition back to in-person and hybrid operations in the fall.

