Letter From the Sports Editor: Farewell to the one and only

Even as I’m writing this, my mind simply can’t grasp the fact that I’m graduating. The mere thought of me moving on to a new season of life and this being my final piece in the North Texas Daily is beyond surreal. Having spent six semesters with this newspaper you would think I could present this one last love letter with the elegance of a guy who has been writing for so long.

Don’t get me wrong now, I am a very creative wordsmith, and a damn good one too. The unfortunate truth is I’ve been at a loss for words for a while about what I want to say to the past, present and future writers, editors as well as the Daily itself.

So many things to begin with but where on Earth do I even start? How do I convey to all the writers I have worked with how much I appreciate their effort and dedication?

How do I go about explaining to them how much I enjoyed watching them grow and become better journalists?

What sentences could I construct to give them the right amount of encouragement to stay committed to their craft and always try to improve no matter how hard it gets?

What words could possibly depict how much my past and present editors-in-chief and fellow section editors truly mean to me?

How do I even begin to tell them all how much I will miss them or how they all helped me grow into the writer, journalist and person that I am today?

Maybe if I had all the time in the world I would be able to find the words capable of describing such things but even then I have my doubts.

To be able to witness the greatness this newspaper and its contributors have achieved followed by the prestigious awards it has garnered has been an honor. Despite the criticisms and skeptics, we chose to ignore them and persevere anyway because it’s just who we are.

Even when it felt like there were more critics than believers. We worked countless hours more than what we were allowed to be paid for — not to mention all the contributors who worked numerous hours for free.

Perhaps we did it because we were crazy and loved the adrenaline but in my eyes, it was the passion that drove us.

As a former computer engineering major it’s crazy to look back and wonder how I ended up in the realm of journalism. Although after thinking about it for a while it doesn’t, considering my levels of passion for journalism and computer engineering were night and day.

The people I met, the memories I made and the connections I have now came with the decision to join the Daily. Followed by the tenacity and drive that carried me to where I am now. It makes me smile to see those very same elements in the younger writers, photographers, illustrators and editors.

I couldn’t be more grateful for my time with this newspaper and my hope is that the upcoming staff can look back and say the same thing. The Daily is in great hands and has a bright path ahead of it.

So keep beating the odds, proving people wrong and believe in your abilities as well as the journalists around you.

When I was a young staff writer, I did not have many people who believed in me but my editors did — and that has made all the difference.

Cheers to the future and the opportunities that follow.

