Letter: The US healthcare system continuously fails Black women

America has a long, destructive history of oppressing Black people, including slavery, white supremacy, Jim Crow laws and police brutality. Today, America has a pattern of failing to protect and treat Black people, especially Black women, equally. This ill-formed habit spilled over into the modern healthcare system.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and effectively rescinded federal protections on abortion rights, it proved to people who can carry children that we have never been a priority in this country. This ruling affects women of color and lower-income families already suffering from unequivocal medical inequality.

One of the main sources of medical discrimination against African Americans is James Marion Sims, also known as the “Father of Gynecology.” Sims is most famous for his research on the female reproductive system and for innovating a more productive childbirth procedure. Despite his fame, Sims’ unethical methods and experiments in the mid-19th century to help create his childbirth methods are seldom recognized.

Sims conducted his research on enslaved Black women without anesthesia. Historians and members of the medical community say his use of enslaved Black people as test subjects is part of a long, deeply unethical history including the Tuskegee syphilis experiment which was initially called the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male.”

Sims’ practices set a precedent in the medical community that discouraged adequate treatment for Black patients, including the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment in 1932. During this experiment, researchers recruited Black men infected with syphilis to examine the human body’s reaction to the disease. Though medicine for syphilis already existed, the researchers never administered cures to the participants.

Black women are far from excluded from this racial bias and systemic discrimination, which creates barriers to obtaining better health care. As a result, Black women are three to four times more likely to experience a pregnancy-related death than their white counterparts, according to the National Partnership for Women and Families.

Henrietta Lacks, an African American woman, was a patient at John Hopkins Hospital who died from cervical cancer in 1951. The hospital’s surgeons harvested tissue from her cervix without Lacks’ and her family’s permission or knowledge. Scientists used those cells for multiple experiments and tests. Sims caused untold suffering by testing procedures on Black people under the racist and sick notion that Black people did not feel pain, a concept that is still taught in medical textbooks today.

One Harvard Public Health Magazine article recounts the story of an African American woman named Salon Irving, who was 36 when she had her baby in 2017. Irving had a clotting disorder and a history of high blood pressure but was confident that she would receive quality care from medical professionals along with emotional support from her family and friends.

After Irving’s C-section, her doctors discharged her from the hospital after two days. After she returned home, Irving’s health quickly went downhill. She visited her primary care physicians for the next three weeks reporting several health issues, including a painful hematoma, the medical term for blood trapped under layers of healing skin, spiking blood pressure, headaches, blurred vision, swelling legs and rapid weight gain.

Her physicians repeatedly told Irving that her symptoms were normal and that she just needed to wait it out. Hours after her last appointment, she took a newly prescribed blood pressure medicine and collapsed. The hospital put her on life support, but she died soon after, as her family elected to take her off life support.

This is America. What are we doing to stop this widespread issue? Although there are many medical professionals and scientists who advocate for change, it will be a while before their hard work creates a lasting effect. Now, Black women are advocating for themselves by choosing Black physicians who are better equipped to handle their health. Black women are also working towards a change in the medical industry and within the textbooks used to teach medical students today, whose knowledge will affect the lives of the Black community in the future.

