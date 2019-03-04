North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Letter to the Editor: Save the Sub-Hub

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Letter to the Editor: Save the Sub-Hub

Letter to the Editor: Save the Sub-Hub
March 04
13:39 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Let’s get one thing straight — college towns have certain flavors all their own. The traditions, the landscapes and features of the campus, the people and even the school colors make college towns special places.

The businesses that UNT students support during their time in Denton become part of their college experience.  Honestly, there are only a handful of those places. But make no mistake, New York Sub-Hub is, without question, near the top of the list.

I started gobbling subs at what was then New York Subway in high school (DHS ’81), continued through college (NTSU ‘86) and make it a point of eating there whenever I’m back in town.

Once, shamefully I admit, there was about a 10-year gap between visits. When I got up to the counter to order, Ken Christiansen looked at me sideways for a second and then asked, “Number 12 on wheat”?  Yeah, that doesn’t happen, like, anywhere else.

UNT, save the Sub-Hub! Build whatever building you want to over there with a nice little space carved out it so the restaurant can stay.  Or, find a place to where the tradition can thrive and continue. Don’t underestimate the attachment we have to that place.

By the way North Texas, did you know that the car wash that you just bought is the only place in town that still has the original “Flying Worm” logo on its signage? Before you tear it to pieces you should go get it and hang it in the library museum.

Bill Flanigan is a UNT alumnus and teacher, blogger and a writer for the Culture Sonar and Huffington Post.

Featured Image: New York Subhub sits near the intersection of Avenue C and Eagle Drive. New York Subhub has operated at its current location since 1979. Image by: Will Baldwin.

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

The North Texas Daily is the official student newspaper of the University of North Texas, proudly serving UNT and the Denton community since 1916.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
28th February, 2019 Edition

28th February, 2019 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
With the opening of the Joe Greene residency hall in fall 2019, UNT looks to make Traditions hall for upperclassmen… https://t.co/sRBMyPLK6h

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
A strong esports community continues to grow and become more competitive under the leadership of UNT eSports coordi… https://t.co/vDq416Pwsc

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Mean Green track and field team break a 12-year-old school record by .13 seconds on Feb. 17 at the Air Force Re… https://t.co/OY9C9kh7EM

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The new dining hall that is currently under construction east of the Business Leadership Building will feature reta… https://t.co/1SuDUGFCU2

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @kiarastclair_: Hey UNT! I’m working on a story about the counseling services at UNT for the @ntdaily. If you have experienced long wait…

- 9 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.