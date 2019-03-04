Letter to the Editor: Save the Sub-Hub

Let’s get one thing straight — college towns have certain flavors all their own. The traditions, the landscapes and features of the campus, the people and even the school colors make college towns special places.

The businesses that UNT students support during their time in Denton become part of their college experience. Honestly, there are only a handful of those places. But make no mistake, New York Sub-Hub is, without question, near the top of the list.

I started gobbling subs at what was then New York Subway in high school (DHS ’81), continued through college (NTSU ‘86) and make it a point of eating there whenever I’m back in town.

Once, shamefully I admit, there was about a 10-year gap between visits. When I got up to the counter to order, Ken Christiansen looked at me sideways for a second and then asked, “Number 12 on wheat”? Yeah, that doesn’t happen, like, anywhere else.

UNT, save the Sub-Hub! Build whatever building you want to over there with a nice little space carved out it so the restaurant can stay. Or, find a place to where the tradition can thrive and continue. Don’t underestimate the attachment we have to that place.

By the way North Texas, did you know that the car wash that you just bought is the only place in town that still has the original “Flying Worm” logo on its signage? Before you tear it to pieces you should go get it and hang it in the library museum.

Bill Flanigan is a UNT alumnus and teacher, blogger and a writer for the Culture Sonar and Huffington Post.

Featured Image: New York Subhub sits near the intersection of Avenue C and Eagle Drive. New York Subhub has operated at its current location since 1979. Image by: Will Baldwin.