Letter to the editor: Speak truth to power

Editor’s note: This article was submitted to the North Texas Daily by Ed Soph, a retired professor at the College of Music.

The recent meeting of university President Neal Smatresk with the UNT Faculty Senate raises some concerns. President Smatresk downplays the seriousness of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s attack on academic freedom and tenure by characterizing it as being simply election-time bombast.

“I want you all to remember, it is a political season, and people are running for office,” Smatresk said.

He further states that the university should not “poke the bear” by issuing official statements in defense of academic freedom.

“How much attention do we want to draw to ourselves that might result in punitive action?”

The attacks will not end when elections are over. Dictatorial political and religious ideologies do not vanish at the end of an election cycle. They continue to fester generation after generation because they have not been challenged. Had bears not been poked, we would still be burning witches and heretics, disemboweling scientists and philosophers and beheading political opponents.

Anyone who is aware of the history of religious, racial, political and intellectual persecutions knows that they are not fought by acquiescing to them. They have not been defeated by self-interest. They have not been exposed by obeisance to the people who perpetuate them.

Equal rights, protections and opportunities for transgender individuals are also besieged by the same people who would censor our professors, intimidate our public school teachers and ban books. This too is not mere campaign rhetoric. It is the same destructive mindset that gave us the Know-Nothings, the Ku Klux Klan, the eugenics movement, the Hitlers and the Stalins.

Invariably, it has been the students and faculty, not the administrators, who have honored the moral obligation to stand up and speak out. You will find a history of free speech activities in North Texas here.

In 2009, students and the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) confronted the university’s policy of six “free speech zones,” for which students had to pre-register if they wanted to hold events or even table on campus. Then-President Gretchen Bataille refused to amend the policy until the students took action.

The university administration’s commitment to free speech was again questioned in 2017 when Donald Trump Jr. spoke at AT&T Stadium for the university-sponsored Kuehne Speaker Series. The press was allowed to cover the speech if the news organization purchased a $5,000 seat. The university was accused of privatizing free speech.

And, today students or organizations must fill out this form for permission to demonstrate on campus.

Speak truth to power.

Featured Image: UNT letters stands outside the Welcome Center on Feb. 15, 2022. Photo by Carlie Rutledge