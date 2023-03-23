Letter: Why UNT should speak up for transgender Texans

Adam Briggle is an associate professor and the director of Graduate Studies of UNT’s Philosophy and Religion department. Briggle is the father to a transgender son, which led Child Protective Services to investigate them after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to consider gender-affirming care for minors as child abuse.

The Texas legislature has long attacked transgender people. This year, dozens of bills have been introduced or passed that hinder transgender Texans’ lives, from limiting access to public spaces and sports teams to prohibiting gender-affirming healthcare, representation in schools and changing legal documents. Some bills classify parents of transgender children as “child abusers.” Last year, my wife, Amber, and I were investigated by Child Protective Services simply because we are raising a trans child.

These bills, which are stoking increasingly eliminationist rhetoric in wider society, seek to eradicate transgender people. This is spelled out in the Texas GOP party platform, which reads: “We oppose all efforts to validate transgender identity.” They do not believe transgender people should exist. This isn’t about an “issue” or “ideology,” this is about people – their humanity and right to exist in society.

As Amber and I watch trans-inclusive families flee Texas, we keep wondering when the cavalry is going to arrive. When will institutions speak up? We are witnessing the dehumanization and eradication of a group of people. And the silence is deafening. Apathy, ignorance and cowardice are the usual reasons for silence. No doubt this applies to Texas universities. It’s a calculation – they don’t dare risk state funding by provoking a legislature that already despises higher education.

UNT stands to gain big this year financially in the Texas legislative session, but only if we keep our mouths shut. If we just look the other way while our transgender friends and siblings are attacked, we can get new buildings and pay raises.

So, how much is our silence worth?

Yet the university is unique in claiming also a principled reason for silence: the university is supposed to remain neutral on political matters. “Neutrality’ is key to one of the bills, HB 1006, which would punish universities that take a political position. The University of Chicago’s Kalven report of 1967 notes that the neutrality of the university arises not from cowardice or indifference but “out of respect for free inquiry and the obligation to cherish a diversity of viewpoints.”

According to this view, it is only by remaining neutral that the university can advance knowledge and scrutinize “all aspects and all values of society.” Neutrality allows for “the fullest freedom” for earnest discussions of social affairs. The university is “the home and sponsor of critics,” but it is not the critic – that role is left to individual faculty and students.

I agree that universities need to foster a space that welcomes the “widest diversity of views.” So, there should be “a heavy presumption against the university taking collective action or expressing opinions on the political and social issues of the day.” Again, this is not an “issue” in some culture war – we are talking about people’s lives.

The Kalven Report is right that sometimes “instances will arise” when segments of society “threaten the very mission of the university and its values of free inquiry.” I think this is one of those instances. That’s because equality is the underlying foundation of neutrality. Full recognition of our equality is necessary for free inquiry. Any assault on this recognition constitutes a threat to the mission of the university.

The bills that UNT should oppose seek to deprive transgender people of full and equal standing as human beings. Imagine substituting another word for “transgender” in the platform statement above. If it was opposition to validating Black, Hispanic or Indigenous identity, would the university remain silent? What if those groups were seeing their access to healthcare, sports and social spaces systematically eroded?

Recognition of our equal humanity establishes freedom by ensuring that all participants are subjects engaged in the inquiry rather than objects of the inquiry. Once a question mark is hung around the being of someone, they are dehumanized. As a result, some are granted social consent to their identity while others are not afforded that right. In this way, a supposed commitment to neutrality undermines itself. Indeed, what could be further from neutrality – a level playing field – than a situation where some are singled out for an existential questioning that others never have to endure?

When inquiry turns on someone’s humanity, it becomes an inquisition – an accusation that one could never dispel because one is not allowed to admit as evidence (as everyone else is) their own being. When viewpoint diversity includes views that refuse to validate or tolerate the existence of others, it betrays diversity. What could be more of a threat to our mission?

Silence won’t appease the authoritarians in Austin. As their assaults on tenure and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives commence, it is clear they are coming after the autonomy of the university – just as they are coming after the autonomy of transgender people.

Will we speak up while we still have a voice?

Featured Illustration by Erika Sevilla