Letting negative people back into your life is a betrayal to you

It’s an implied fact that the people closest to us are the ones we trust the most. We laugh with them, talk with them often and trust them in times of vulnerability. So when the people we open up to hurt us, it feels OK to let them back in, with a mutual understanding that it was a mistake.

We assure ourselves it won’t happen again. And when it does, it gets harder to ignore, but we often choose to let these people back in once more, remaining steadfast to our relationships. What most people don’t realize is in doing so, you give up so much personal power to those who wrong you. Your agency, your mental health and even your moral standing are diminished when you continuously welcome these people with open arms.

Whenever you decide to let someone negative back into your life, you build two bridges. The first one connects the two of you, once again a trusted relationship. But when they inevitably burn that bridge, it’s the second bridge they will trot in on to reenter your life whenever they see fit. You hear it more often than you should:

“After all we’ve been through…”

“Is this really how we end?”

“Don’t let this be the reason we stop talking.”

Every action forgiven is a reason to forgive again, and every injury sustained proves you can take another.

It certainly is important to stop the cycle of abused trust. However, that’s not to say you’re foolish or naive whenever you feel the temptation to let someone back in. Change is scary and pushing out someone we are comfortable with exposes us to equally threatening concepts like isolation. It’s the natural response to forgive and forget — so much so that it’s an everyday phrase.

Yet still, we must ask ourselves: who does forgetting really help? It may make it easier to sleep at night. However, when we wake up, we find ourselves trapped in unhealthy circumstances once more. All that said, it’s OK to establish these boundaries gradually. You don’t have to revolutionize your self-care standards overnight and it wouldn’t help to push everyone away if you’re in a worse spot than before.

This is definitely not a call to throw anyone who makes a mistake in your presence under the bus. The people we’re talking about are supposed to be the ones who know us best and casting them off into the realm of ex-friend, partner or other status should be done as a last resort.

So when we become comfortable with the concept of one-too-many transgressions, how do we draw these much-needed lines? The first step to maintaining any healthy relationship is communication. So many problems between people start and end simply because of a lack of clarification from one or both parties. Sit down with them and let them know your boundaries.

Go over where they’ve been crossed, and how it has affected you. It’s not unfair or aggressive to let someone know about how you feel, and if they’re truly someone who cares about you, they’ll listen. The crucial element in this conversation is setting limits and sticking to them. If they know what bothers you and choose to do it anyway, it’s a sign of disrespect, no matter the circumstance.

Even though this sounds like a confrontational way of going about things, it ultimately is a necessary form of self-care. It boils down to a very simple facet of healthy living: not letting negativity into your life. Even if it’s wrapped in a familiar, approachable exterior — if it’s keeping you from enjoying the other appreciable things you have — it isn’t something you need in your life. And that’s OK: sometimes we feel like people need to like us, even if that comes at the expense of our dignity. This is far from the truth.

This ideology doesn’t have to be one that is strictly reactive to negative stimuli. Talking with people you can trust about what is and isn’t comfortable for you is a great exercise in low-stakes vulnerability, that also doubles as a clear boundary-setter.

This is especially prudent in intimate relationships with significant others, where closeness can quickly become cramped without proper communication. It’s always OK to have limits, and knowing what those are can also help guide your relationship-building process, as you can compare your expectations to the actions taken by potential candidates of intimacy.

If done right, clearing yourself of the relationships that give you repetitive grief enhances the ones that don’t. It’s often those who respect your boundaries without having to be warned who are the people caring enough to respect you. Without the weight of those who are less concerned with your well-being, you can breathe easier with those who truly love you.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles