Liberals, conservatives: We do have middle ground

Being open to new behaviors or opinions that discard traditional values can be pivotal in progression towards the future. If what’s been going on isn’t working anymore or hasn’t worked, why not come from it at a different angle?

Disdain for liberals promotes the idea that liberals are ignorant to their own views.

Common stereotypes of millennial liberals are that they are “crybabies” who don’t know much about hard work and getting things done “the right way.” They are soft in their views, which is not good idea for America in the long run.

Now, of course, the same type of disdain can conversely come from liberals who view conservatives as racist, selfish and only caring about the agenda of their “own people,” not all peoples of America.

Is there some truth in both stereotypes?

If you’re a liberal, grab a piece of paper with a pen and draw a line down the middle. Write “conservatives” on one side with “liberals” on the other. Then, write down your views of yourself and the views you see conservatives having.

Think about recent situations in America’s history. Think about ideals and views on common subjects.

Does the “liberal” side have more emotional reactions and responses? Does the “conservative” side sound heartless? Have you ever tried to think logically about these subjects for a solution?

Now, some topics are going to be a no-brainer for liberal views, such as abortion laws and women’s rights. Liberals can call out the hypocrisy of America’s response to the Parkland teens versus teens in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Things can get complicated when you start to talk about gun laws or immigration, though. To proudly call yourself liberal means to know where you stand and why you stand for it.

You cannot stand for something if you don’t understand it.

For those common denominator liberals, they should look at the pros and cons of an issue before deciding why they lean to one side.

Do you know how a gun works? How many lives have been saved because of guns? Stricter laws may need to be in place to prevent school, movie theater and concert shootings from happening, yes. But how far could our government go to take away our Second Amendment rights?

You think about the American dream for that immigrant who came here with nothing and who opened his own shop to put his children in college, yes. But did you ever think about the money he sends back to his home country that doesn’t circulate within America?

Did you connect those reasons when talking about the debt our country has?

This is for that young person out there who doesn’t necessarily know much about the topics, the issues or the sides. The next generation needs to be prepared to defend their side.

In understanding, there may come a time where there isn’t a side.

Featured Image: Illustration by Gabby Evans