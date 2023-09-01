Light the Tower brings new NIL opportunities to North Texas

The university announced Thursday that it will be officially partnering with TheLinkU and the Light the Tower Collective to use new approaches to generating revenue for student athletes at the university.

The Light the Tower Collective is a newly created for-profit organization that negotiates deals between businesses and student athletes at North Texas. The program works under the NCAA’s NIL policy, or Name, Image and Likeness policy, which allows student athletes to use their brand for profit. The Light the Tower Collective’s role in that process is to broker those deals.

The initiative is made up of Mean Green alumni and former North Texas athletes, such as prominent booster Don Lovelace and former athletic director Rick Villarreal.

LTT Vice President Landon Goesling said the Light the Tower Collective was meant to focus on creating long-standing sustainable company relationships.

“Our specialty is not donor dollars driven,” said Goesling. “It’s more company relationships and we understand that to do that, we have to work extremely hard on the execution of the contract so that the business has a great experience and the next year, they redo their deal.”

Goesling said that within seven to 10 days, the Light the Tower Collective will be announcing two new NIL deals.

“It’s going to be significant deals. You’ll see once the numbers come out,” Goesling said.

Goesling said one deal will be specific to one sport, while the other will involve multiple male and female athletic sports.

“[Those deals are] awesome,” Goesling said. “Those are the best kind of deals that we can do.”

Goesling, who attended Coppell High School and played basketball at the University of Houston, believes his background helps him understand how impactful NIL deals can be.

“The biggest misconception with NIL is that everybody sees these million dollar deals or $500,000 deals,” Goesling said. “A lot less than that can change kids’ lives. […] I was in that position [of a student athlete], I know how much money would help.”

NIL organizations play a large role in enticing young talent in the country with the prospects of joining certain schools and rewarding players with sponsorships that were previously unavailable to those players before the legislation was passed in July of 2021.

With the passage of such legislation, some are afraid of toeing the line with NIL. However, TheLinkU partnership is made to ensure that the deals are within NCAA’s NIL guidelines.

The Business of College Sports website tracks university-affiliated NIL collectives throughout the country and the public founders. The website has compiled a list of over 100 NIL collectives that are currently working for student athletes across the country.

This new partnership is a sign that the Mean Green are looking to move forward as the climate of college sports changes. Several schools in the American Athletic Conference have partnered with NIL Collectives, such as Southern Methodist University and Pony Sports DTX, Florida Atlantic University and The Owl Collective and Tulane and Fear the Wave.

To Goesling, NIL is about more than the top earners getting paid millions.

“The best part for us is that we get to call athletes and say, ‘You just got a deal with [fill in the blank].’ Here’s $1,000 a month,’ and some of these kids are crying because they get to pay or help their parents out,” Goesling said. “That’s the beautiful part of it. When NIL is done right, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Featured Image: Mean Green Athletics’ Light the Tower Collective directors pose in the North Texas Athletics Center on Aug. 31, 2023. Makayla Brown