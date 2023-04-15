Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition’ is a shot of nostalgia

Exactly two decades after the original “Meteora” album release, Linkin Park has released their 20th anniversary version of the project on April 7.

For most millennials, the first release of “Meteora” was a memorable one, with hit songs like “Faint” and “Numb.” Now, the band has outdone themselves with a completely reprised version of their 2003 smash album.

The remastered record digs through a year’s worth of previously released tracks from “Meteora”‘s original recording process. Altogether, the album spans six discs with just under 90 tracks. This includes not only all of “Meteora,” but also an extensive collection of Linkin Park’s demos, live recordings and previously unreleased songs.

Getting into the album itself, Linkin Park has several standout singles alongside their nostalgic oldies. Most of the “new” tracks aren’t new at all, but rather unreleased songs. These songs can all be found on disc 6 of the 20th edition album.

“Lost” was recorded for the original “Meteroa” album, but never placed on the final tracklist. Based on lyrical content alone, the song stands out as an emotional composition that talks about the struggles people with mental health face.

The song is also particularly emotional for fans, as it is primarily sung by Chester Bennington. Bennington was the band’s lead singer before his unfortunate death in 2017. This song is almost like a bittersweet nod to Bennington’s legacy.

The song reminds many fans why they love Linkin Park so much. Instrumentally, the track fits right into Linkin Park’s usual repertoire. It’s easy to see why “Lost” took the number one spot on Billboard’s Alternative Tracks.

The album shifts gear with its next single, “Fighting Myself.” Mike Shinoda takes the lead in this track, rapping the verses while Bennington comes in during the chorus.

The song’s intro is a seemingly haunting one. It starts with a reversed message from Shinoda, which leads straight into a heavy drum and guitar-based track. Lyrically, the song is just as hard-hitting as “Lost,” as it also touches on the struggles of mental illness.

“More the Victim” is a long-awaited track for many fans. The song first debuted during “The Howard Stern Show” under the name “Cumulus.” Once again, the song is rap heavy with Bennington showing off his vocal growl in the chorus. It’s very reminiscent of the standout track “Faint,” which explains why it wasn’t put on the original “Meteora” release.

The next track, “Massive,” seems a bit out of place with the others. It is the rawest song of them all, sounding very much like the demo that it was. Despite it’s quality, the track isn’t all that bad.

“Massive” opens with an industrial metal sound before folding in guitars and scratching. It isn’t until about two-thirds into the track that we get that typical Linkin Park breakdown.

The band once again catches fans off guard with their musical range in their next song, “Healing Foot.” It starts softly with a brief piano and string section intro before transitioning into their nu-metal sound. While the song itself is great, its untraditional softness makes the placement in the track list seem a bit odd.

Despite not being a lead single, “A6” is undoubtedly a fan favorite. For most fans, the song has a familiar air about it, which is because it is an earlier instrumental that became its own song.

The hard rock riffs and drums are everything. The breakdown leading up to the climax of the song is jarring and heavy, which reminds listeners of Bennington’s absence on the track. It makes the song much more impactful and hard-hitting.

While those may be the only standout demos in the album, the project as a whole is amazing. It’s a perfect reminder to all Linkin Park fans of just how much they love the band and more importantly, why the band loves their fans.

Xander’s rating: 5/5

Featured Illustration by Makayla Sanchez