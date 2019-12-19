Littrell brings on Clint Bowen as North Texas’ new defensive coordinator

On Wednesday, head coach Seth Littrell announced the decision to bring on Kansas safeties coach Clint Bowen as North Texas’ new defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Bowen has some history with the Mean Green as he served as the defensive coordinator in 2011.

“Coach Bowen is a huge addition for us and we are happy to have the opportunity to bring such an experienced defensive coach back to Denton,” Littrell said in a press release. “He has been successful throughout his career and is someone I respect greatly. I can’t wait to bring him into our family and culture and give him the opportunity to leave a great mark on our program.”

Bowen accumulated many accolades during his long stint as Kansas’ defensive coordinator. The mindset behind this hire was for the Mean Green’s defense to get back on track after this season’s decline in defensive efficiency. Littrell sought after a seasoned defensive coordinator and with Christmas only six days away, he elected to have Bowen in green and white for the holiday.

Now that Bowen is penciled in as defensive coordinator and safeties coach, he’ll look to not only establish his defensive scheme with North Texas but repeat last season’s success he had with the Jayhawks’ safety group. He coached two starting safeties in Mike Lee (72 tackles, 54 solo) and Bryce Torneden ( 71 tackles, 49 solo) that were All-Big 12 mentions.

It was reported that throughout Bowen’s career in coaching defenses, he has exuded adaptive tendencies such as playing to the strengths and weaknesses of the players in his defense. This could prove to be beneficial for North Texas after coming off a year where some of the team’s losses were decided on a defensive drive.

“First, I would like to thank Seth Littrell and Wren Baker for the opportunity to return to UNT,” Bowen said in a press release. “It had to be the perfect situation for me to leave [Kansas] and that is exactly what [North Texas] offers. Coach Littrell is so well respected in the coaching profession and has established a foundation and culture at UNT that puts the program in position for tremendous success. I am excited to be a part of the future of Mean Green football.”

Featured Image: Courtesy, Mean Green Sports