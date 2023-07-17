Local artist aims to invoke connection in audience

Self-taught Denton painter Michael Gilley’s craft mostly specializes in acrylic paintings. Although his first name is Michael, the local art community refers to the artist as “Gilley.”

Gilley always had an interest in art and began to partake in painting and drawing at 3 years old, and made art consistently up until the end of middle school. He then found a revived sense of passion for the craft six years later, as a result of a personal breakup.

“I was just looking for an outlet to kind of express myself,” Gilley said. “I just started painting for fun and then started posting them on Instagram. […] They started gaining traction, and I eventually started getting my paintings hung up at local businesses.”

Gilley said he draws inspiration for his paintings via his own emotions.

“Usually whatever emotions that I’m feeling [inspire me],” Gilley said. “Some of my best paintings are when I’m in a horrible spot, a horrible state, a breakup or just normal things.”

Gilley said he started out by drawing a simple line, and then transitioned his techniques and style into the art he accomplishes today. He said just making that one line is an important step to making it as an artist.

“I always make the joke I started with a line […] I figured it out from there,” Gilley said. “I think if you don’t just start and make yourself do it, honestly your art is not going to go anywhere. […] It all just starts with the line, and then you’ve got to push yourself.”

Gilley has had his paintings hung up at various places, including local bars The Hydeout and Howling Mutt, and was Tom’s Artist of the Month in January at Tom’s Daiquiri. When describing his own style of painting, he uses the word abstract loosely to characterize his art.

Gilley admires how he has evolved specifically in regards to the “birdman” design in his paintings.

“When I painted that, it was the third painting that I painted, and I wasn’t really proud of that painting like I was the previous two,” Gilley said. “Then I posted it, and it was the first painting to kind of take off. […] I’ve grown to really love the birdman design and the birdman painting.”

Gilley’s close friend, Toast Tiensvold, is a Denton resident and local painter. The friends met three years ago at CarMax when Gilley became Toast’s coworker. As a fellow artist, Gilley said Tiensvold has helped Gilley break out into the art scene in Denton.

Tiensvold said he greatly admires the sense of vulnerability that plagues Gilley’s pieces.

“[Gilley’s art is] definitely very raw,” Tiensvold said. “It’s very emotional, it’s very from the heart. […] He’s not afraid to just put whatever he needs to on the canvas — he just kind of lays it out.”

Another friend of Gilley’s, pre-education freshman Mars Handley said that, much like Tiensvold, he likes the sense of emotional rawness that shines through Gilley’s art.

I like that you can see exactly what he was feeling or thinking […] whenever he made the particular piece,” Handley said.

Gilley said he feels his art has improved and evolved over time as he has further developed his craft.

“I think genuinely I’ve just gotten better and more comfortable in my art style,” Gilley said. “I’ve assessed what techniques work and which ones don’t.”

Gilley feels Denton is a particularly creatively fueled town, and said being an artist in the area has been rewarding.

“Denton is an amazing town because there are so many amazing artists of all types,” Gilley said. “You got actual painter artists, you’ve got musicians, you got brewers like Toast, you’ve got chefs, you get it all. In addition, I feel like everyone’s just so supportive because when I first started painting, that’s where I got nothing but support from people.”

Gilley said his goals in regards to his art lie in the way that it impacts others the way that his art emotionally impacts himself.

“[The] biggest thing is I just want [my art] to move others as they move me,” Gilley said. “I’ve shown my paintings to people, and it made them tear up, […] laugh, smile or just feel some sort of way, and that’s all that I can ask for.”

Featured Image: Michael Gilley poses with his artwork at Golden Boy Coffee Co. on June 30, 2023. Maria Crane