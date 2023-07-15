Local artist, DJ connects with audiences through abstract elements

Denton-based artist, DJ and university alum Alex “Freakhorse” Stock strive to have different intensity levels within a creative piece for their audience to interact with.

“There’s always a viewer in art and DJing,” Stock said. “I like to play with the energy of the person I’m interacting with, and I love a build of tension.”

While creating physical art has always been a pastime for Stock, also known by their artist name “Freakhorse,” they officially started displaying and selling their artwork in 2012. Though their artistic style has evolved since then, their early pieces contain the same trademarks as their current work.

“I like to use dark, sometimes grotesque or violent imagery, but with bright colors for juxtaposition,” Stock said.

Their imagery depicts animal skeletons, skulls, teeth and rib cages that contrast against vibrant, sometimes neon hues. While these motifs are a running theme throughout Stock’s work, how the motifs manifest themselves varies from piece to piece.

One example is their untitled 6.5-foot-long sculpture of a canine mouth made of mattress foam, paper mache and wood pulp. The mouth is open, revealing a set of sharp, bright turquoise teeth and a violet tongue. On the other hand, their acrylic painting “Polybus” depicts a neon pink disembodied horse rib cage surrounded by both straight and swirling lines against a black background.

Stock’s fascination with animals partially comes from the symbolism that animals can carry. By depicting animals fighting, exposed and struggling, Stock conveys the primitive emotion associated with their subjects.

The artist’s draw toward animals originates from their desire for interaction between their pieces and the audience. By depicting beings that are not humans or humanesque in their work, Stock encourages viewers to look into the animalistic undertones.

“Animals are abstracted from people,” Stock said. “A human element would be easy to relate to, and there’s not a human element [in my art], but there’s an element of emotion. I’m going for primal emotions. Human emotions are a little too accessible for what I’m trying to do.”

Much like their passion for physical art, Stock’s electronic dance music started out as another fascination. Because Stock was interested in delving further into the musical craft, they started talking to Fort Worth musician and DJ Gunnison “Club Cab” Matula, about DJing in 2021.

“I offered to kind of teach them and let them use my equipment, and we started hanging out almost weekly just practicing and talking about music,” Matula said.

Stock’s first DJ gig was in September 2022, but they had worked on learning techniques throughout the prior year. Matula said it was during that time that Stock began to conceptualize Freakhorse as an identity.

“Picking particular tracks and developing a style was super important to them from the beginning,” Matula said. “I think putting in that work early on into DJing really helped get Freakhorse started on the right foot.”

After a year honing their craft, Stock booked themselves a gig at the Fluid Constructs monthly dance event at Rubber Gloves. While Stock said this first experience was nerve-wracking, they feel they have since grown more comfortable with live sets and have been able to further develop their style.

“I’ve been going to [Freakhorse’s] sets since they first started, and their ability to ride a danceable groove while quickly and seamlessly cutting between the extremely fast-paced tracks is genuinely mind-blowing,” said Denton-based DJ and musician Shawn “Velden” Jackson.

Stock considers the ability to improvise in transitions between songs an important DJ skill. While Stock does not look up and directly interact with the crowd like some DJs do, the artist pays attention to how the crowd responds to the songs they play.

“If you’re opening for the night, you want to set the vibe,” Stock said. “People are just arriving, so they don’t want something hard and fast. But if it’s at the peak of the night, they probably want something more dance-heavy.”

Stock believes improvisation is not just about knowing what songs can be blended together, but also about connecting with the energy given off by the crowd. For them, creating the ebbs and flows in a set is not only a form of self-expression, but how they find the connection that proceeds through all of their work.

“I really like to build and release pressure in how I mix,” Stock said. “I want to keep the audience on their feet.”

Featured Image: Alex “Freakhorse” Stock poses with an art piece in Quakertown Park on July 9, 2023. Makayla Brown