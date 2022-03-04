North Texas Daily

Local artist finds community through worship tools and other creations

March 04
10:29 2022
Denton-based artist Drucilla Saxton-Wallace has always loved to create, using her work to keep her hands and mind busy.

The self-proclaimed workaholic runs Justice & Peach, a Star Seller Etsy shop that sells cat toys and Hellenic worship tools, and she does virtual assistant work, has a day job and runs a Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Eleven years ago, when Saxton-Wallace was a freshman at the university studying French and linguistics, she began selling crochet items. When she started crocheting, Saxton began with scarves and hats, while using the amigurumi method to create stuffed animals. Currently, the crochet pieces she sells are mainly cat toys, inspired by her own pets.

“I have two cats, and my inspiration for the toys is to make my cats happy,” Saxton-Wallace said.

Saxton-Wallace started out by making crochet toys with catnip in confection shapes, such as pumpkins, benights and macarons. As her practice in Hellenic Polytheism, a religion that worships the Greek gods, grew, she began making and selling worship tools and jewelry as well.

“I really enjoy crocheting, so at first I mainly did crochet stuff, but as my practice grew, I realized that it’s really hard to find stuff that’s dedicated to the gods,” Saxton-Wallace said. “I said ‘Hey, I know how to make stuff,’ so I did.”

Along with selling her products online, Saxton-Wallace has also sold her products as a vendor at local events, frequently with Every Witch Way Denton, a local market for local creators that specialize in spiritual items. She said it was at these events she found a community of like-minded vendors.

“Since I started vending, I’ve been able to meet other vendors who are also into metaphysical stuff and not just Atheists or Christians, people who are walking other paths, and it makes me feel like I’m part of a community for the first time since I was in school,” Saxton-Wallace said.

Elizabeth Bernal, the owner of Woolen Witch Crafts and co-founder of Every Witch Way Denton, is part of the community Saxton-Wallace describes.

“[Saxton-Wallace] is amazing at interacting with customers and other vendors,” Bernal said. “She has wonderful products and is always ready to explain how to best utilize them and answer any questions.”

In January of this year, Bewitched Denton began selling a few Justice & Peach products in their store. Saxton-Wallace has been a long-time customer of Bewitched Denton and when she pulled Kasey Francis-Eusay, co-owner and Denton native, aside to show her products, Francis-Eusay fell in love and decided to carry the products in-store.

Francis-Eusay said that the Justice & Peach products add a variety to the store. Prior to carrying the products, there were no Greek method cleansing tools in the store. Many people use smoke cleansing tools, but the Justice & Peach Greek cleansing products are smokeless.

“[Saxton-Wallace] has a very calming, genuine energy and you can feel it in her goods,” Francis-Eusay said. “The minute she let me hold one of the necklaces she made, a euphoric calm came over me. She puts that into her products, so immediately I was drawn to her.”

Because Bewitched Denton has only been carrying Justice & Peach products for a little over a month, Saxton-Wallace said she cannot yet tell how it is impacting her business. However, she hopes her products will go viral and gain attention so she can focus more of her time on her business.

Featured Image: Justice & Peach products in the Bewitched store on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo by Lillian Vest

bewitcheddentonevery witch waygreek godsHellenic Polytheismjustice and peachmagicwoolen witchworship
Kaitlynn Hutchins

Kaitlynn Hutchins

