Local artist hopes to spread joy via business

Kira Nyx is the creator and sole runner of Orchid Jars, a local business crafting “fashion in all aspects.”

Nyx has been selling a variety of handcrafted items under their online brand since 2022. Orchid Jars also sells products at markets, including jewelry, candles and suncatchers — which are Nyx’s favorite to produce. Nyx said the best part about running Orchid Jars is experimenting and making new things.

The 31-year-old artist has been creating jewelry since they were 16 years old, and has loved art since middle school. Nyx said the influences behind their passion for art is rooted in family ties.

“My mom actually taught me how to make jewelry and she is why I love art,” Nyx said. “My mom is an artist. She worked her life in her field for a very long time and fully supported all of my art.”

After a job loss in 2020, Nyx was inspired to open Orchid Jars as a form of income. Through starting their own business, Nyx said they have been able to have a flexible lifestyle that accommodates their medical condition.

“My fibromyalgia is a main motivation for me, as it is hard to work a daily job,” Nyx said.

Along with providing a flexible work style, Nyx is also proud that the business is something they are passionate about and they hope to be able to participate in even bigger markets in the future.

Along with having an outlet to release their artistic passion, Nyx said their products are also an outlet for them to express their emotions.

“I do notice that whenever my emotions range in certain ways, my art does as well, ” Nyx said.

Their father Floyd Vollien, 63, said he feels that Nyx’s pieces are a form of expression for Nyx, as they reflect who they are as an individual.

“The art that [Nyx] creates kind of represents who [Nyx] is,” Vollien said.

Orchid Jars customer Kylie Montgomery, 26, said she is drawn to Nyx’s pieces because of the quality and style. Montgomery finds them to be “unique in their niche” and described their business as “interesting fashion in all forms.”

“I 100 percent would recommend buying Kira’s products,” Montgomery said. “They are super high quality, and they go out of their way to keep their products inclusive, so they come in a variety of sizes and styles.”

Montgomery also said she finds Nyx’s work to be a source of inspiration.

“Kira’s dedication and personality is inspiring,” Montgomery said. “They are very dedicated to their work and it shows. They take all feedback seriously, and edit and make new products to fit that feedback.”

Nyx said Orchid Jars’ products stand out because of the cute ideas brought to them. Vollien said the brand’s unique qualities come from the fact that the items are not something people can find everywhere.

“I don’t know anyone else in the marketplace who is doing the same type of artwork […] and that in it alone makes [Nyx] kind of original,” Vollien said.

Nyx said they love learning about other cultures, and that it is one of the inspirations their work draws on. Such sources have been found in some of Nyx’s own culture, as well as others, with origami being a base for some of the products.

“I’ve always loved learning about other people’s cultures and taking some of those ideas, not like appropriating but inspired by them to create something that reads and honors their culture,” Nyx said.

Impacting others creatively is one reason why Nyx said they share Orchid Jars’ products with the community.

“I want people to welcome art into their home,” Nyx said. “I want them to be able to have something that makes them happy.”

Nyx also considers happiness and the act of making others happy to be a big part of the Orchid Jars brand.

“I would hope that it makes them happy,” Nyx said. “I like to express a lot of the negative emotions by turning them into happy emotions.”

Montgomery said she has found such happiness herself through Nyx’s pieces.

“They make me so happy,” Montgomery said. “I love the uniqueness of them, and I love that I’m getting to support a local artist in the Denton community. They make me feel special because I know I’m wearing something completely unique.”

Featured Image Artist Kira Nyx adds the finishing touches to their glasses chain in their apartment on April 14, 2023. Bren McDonald