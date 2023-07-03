Local band explores genres, storylines in 1st EP

The sound of distant drums start to grow louder amidst silence, and suddenly guitars and a synthesizer accompany the steady beat. Raspy, aggressive vocals emerge alongside trumpets soon after, completing the build up of local band Nip Slip’s recently released track “Why Don’t You.”

The song comes off of the band’s debut EP, “Sun Ride,” which was released on June 1. The track list contains a variety of genres and influences, from blues to pop rock.

Nip Slip bassist Allie Guest considers this variation normal for the band, as it neither strives nor settles for one overarching sound, instead their songs dip into many genres at a time.

“I don’t think any song is necessarily just one thing,” Guest said.

Lack of homogeneity is, in a way, Nip Slip’s trademark. Each of their members have their own sources of artistic inspiration that they channel into their stage presence and musical knowledge.

“I try to incorporate different pieces of genre [in my playing] from rock, rap, R&B and punk,” Nip Slip drummer and songwriter Craig Fleming said.

Fleming’s main source of inspiration is jazz drums from the ’50s and ’60s, as well as performers like Ringo Starr of The Beatles. Alternatively, Bowie Brae, the band’s lead vocalist and lyricist, said he mostly favors noise rock, punk and pop, like Velvet Underground and Misfits.

“I listen to a lot of the noisy, angry stuff,” Brae said.

Brae considers raw, emotionally-driven music to be what most closely mirrors the lyrics he writes. While songs like “Home Sick” tell a story of a fictional character, a lot of Nip Slip’s music focuses on Brae’s personal experiences.

“It almost makes me feel a little selfish, because I feel like a lot of times it’s almost like a like a diary dump,” Brae said. “But also I think it’s kind of cool because I know other people have similar experiences.”

“Forbidden Fruit,” for example, is a ballad about a character named Carrie who leaves behind a life of religious trauma. While it does not explicitly discuss the matter of transitioning, Brae said the song is largely about his experience before he came out as a trans man.

Brae’s music is personal and emotional, he said he wants to be able to reach his audience through lyrics. According to Brae, having genuine love and support from his bandmates makes it easier to put his story out into the world.

“We all like each other a lot,” Guest said. “Because of that, it’d be interesting to see how our music would be different if we all weren’t pretty personal with each other. There’s love pouring into the music that would not be there if we weren’t so close.”

Fleming, Guest, Brae and their trumpeter and synthesizer Niin Castro have all been a part of Nip Slip for a year and a half, while guitarist and songwriter Robert Hokamp joined in early June. While the five of them have an emotional bond, they said they keep their band matters professional.

“Once rehearsal starts, a switch flips,” Castro said. “I’m writing with my bandmates not hanging with my friends.”

The designated rehearsal time is different from playing for fun. However, when performing, Castro said the group channels a sense of spontaneity and energy.

“If you wanted to just listen, you’ll just go on Spotify,” Castro said. “But if you’re here to see a show, I’m going to give you the full nine yards and make sure your eyes are on me.”

For the bandmates, there is a difference between their everyday selves and who they are when they perform. Castro said they slip into exaggerated forms of their real personalities when on stage.

Their stage wear is what they each feel like would look the best, according to Guest. Reminiscent of their personal style and their music style, each look is individualized.

While Nip Slip collectively enjoys playing with gender binary in their stage wear, Brae particularly enjoys using it as an opportunity to play with social norms.

“Being a trans man, I like the shocking factor of playing with a jacket, and sometimes I won’t use a binder or tape and stuff,” Brae said.

According to Brae, Fleming, Guest and Castro, the LGBTQ+ community is who they play for. Their EP “Sun Ride,” was released under their own label “Trans Rights are Human Rights Records” on the first day of Pride Month.

“There’s not a lot of gay and trans artists out there, and it gives them someone to see and be like, ‘Oh my god I’m just like you,” Brae said.

Featured Image: Nip Slip members Craig Fleming, Niin Castro, Bowie Brae, and Allie Guest pose for a photo on Hickory St. on June 25, 2023. Maria Crane