Local council of governments discuss six climate and transportation projects

The North Central Texas Council of Governments held a public transportation meeting on Monday, which featured presentations from six different programs and initiatives regarding infrastructure, transit and environmental concerns.

The NCTCOG is a voluntary group of local governments who strive to strengthen “both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions,” according to their website.

The first presentation was by the Transit Strategic Partnerships Program, which reviews transit proposals and solutions annually and awards over $11 million in federal funds for these accepted projects. Ideas are accepted year-round and are evaluated twice per year. Deadlines for the current project cycle closed on May 31st, and staff are set to announce their chosen ideas in August.

“The program wants to encourage partnerships and collaboration between non-service providers and transit providers,” Senior Transportation Planner Julie Anderson said. “Oftentimes, their services would overlap, so them working together is always a good plus. Proposed projects should address innovation, the Access North Texas plan and any recent transit study recommendations, in addition to increasing accessibility and targeting environmental justice populations and transit-dependent populations.”

NCTCOG’s Automated Transportation System Initiative is a program with plans to create ATS in cities throughout the 16-county region. The main goal of this system is to “future-proof” infrastructure and improve long-term safety.

Two upcoming pilot projects will be located in the Dallas International District and the GM Arlington Assembly plant.

“We assessed different materials and techniques for criteria such as environmental sustainability, the actual costs — both the implementation and lifecycle and even consideration of risks for hazards such as fire,” transportation planner Martin Bate said. “If you’ve been watching the news you saw that over the weekend there was a slight problem with a bridge over in Philadelphia on I-95, that’s exactly the sort of thing we want to avoid with something like this.”

The next presentation discussed the NCTCOG’s potential grant by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants Program. If adopted, this program will provide funding and planning toward reducing greenhouse gasses and other air pollutants. The main criterion pollutant that the grant will plan to address in the region is ground-level ozone.

“In areas that are not attainment for ground-level ozone, you will have higher rates of childhood asthma,” Senior Air Quality Planner Savana Nance said. “It’s more difficult to breathe, coughing and sore throat, so there’s a lot of health impacts to us not being non-attainment [status].”

The plan would include the 11 counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Statistical Area. If the grant is awarded, NCTCOG will need to submit a Priority Climate Action Plan, followed by a Comprehensive Climate Action Plan in the summer of 2025, then a status report in the summer of 2027.

The Regional Scrap Tire Program was created to reduce abandoned tires in Dallas-Fort Worth. The program includes education, outreach, technical and legal support, dump site identification, dumping prevention and enforcement. The presentation stated that because scrap tires are inconvenient and expensive to dispose of and are often left to local businesses with insufficient resources for disposal, these tires typically end up being illegally dumped on roadways or private property.

“We’ve had a lot of reports about there being abandoned tires in the region and outside, especially in the rural areas,” Air Quality Planner Nick Van Haden said “Most people don’t want these tires and that includes the landfills. They actually turn away tires all the time, you can’t even put whole tires there anymore, they have to be shredded. So that’s why it ends up that these tires just increase in these landfills at capacity really quickly and they don’t break down”

The program received nearly half a million dollars in funding to be used from 2023 to 2026. This will help with preventative measures as well as utilizing more beneficial uses for these scrap tires.

“It’s dedicated funding of $490,000 from our Air Quality Initiatives Fund,” Van Haasen said. “So that helps out with anything from being able to set up these types of programs, our Regional Tire Task Force which was created back in 2021 before this was approved, and then coming up with different ordinances to help out different ways of improving overall remediation effects.”

Federal Performance Measures for National Highway System Pavement/Bridge Assets followed up on a 2022 report by TxDOT regarding “poor condition” bridges, with 37 in Dallas and 12 in Fort Worth. It was stated that of the 49 bridges, all but three are currently being funded, scheduled for construction, under construction or completed.

The final presentation was given by the Unified Planning Work Program, which presented draft recommendations for the fiscal years of 2024 and 2025. The total transportation planning funds for these two years are expected to be over $33 million, and expected expenditures are estimated at over $28 million. This estimation will leave the NCTCOG with over $4 million to carry into the fiscal year of 2026.

Featured Image: Signage for the North Central Texas Council of Governments in Arlington, Texas on June 13, 2023. Lauren Campbell.