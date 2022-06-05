Local eats: Arts & Life editor’s guide to new and opening Denton restaurants

Denton’s selection of eateries and specialty restaurants offer the community a variety of delicacies and flavors. Over the past semester, a number of restaurants have started to open across town to share their own unique takes on cuisine. Ranging from specialty Asian cookery to submarine sandwich shops, these establishments each bring something new to the local food scene. Here are some of the area’s newest dining spots, where picky eaters and adventurous foodies alike can all find something to enjoy.

Taan Eatery – 209 W. Hickory St., Suite 101

New to Denton Square this past spring is Taan Eatery. The restaurant works to put “a twist on Asian dining” by focusing on sharing small plates. Brought by the owners of Thai Square, Taan’s Asian fusion menu features familiar appetizers, including edamame and chicken lettuce wraps, as well as signature dishes, like chicken pineapple eggplant and Thai curry pot pie. The eatery also serves a few sweet options, including matcha cheesecake. Taan Eatery is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5:00 P.M. to 9:30 P.M., Friday and Saturday from 5:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. and Sunday from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Di Abruzzo Italian Market – 508 S. Elm St., Suite 105

Di Abruzzo, an Italian grocery store, recently opened on May 26. The specialty market sits south of the Square and offers a select variety of food and wine, like house-made sausage, bread and pasta. Other items include sandwiches, coffees, cannolis and other desserts. Whether in need of balsamic vinegar or chardonnay wine jelly, Di Abruzzo’s is sure to supply customers with plenty of authentic Italian cuisine. The market is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Hanasato Japanese Cuisine – 2500 W. University Dr. #1130

Hanasato promises to “introduce Denton to the many flavors of Japan, one dish at a time.” As teased on their Instagram, Hanasato serves many classic Japanese courses, like deep-fried pork dish tonkatsu, crunchy mixed tempura, varieties of udon noodle soups and a selection of sushi rolls. Though it has not held its official grand opening, the restaurant has been holding its soft opening throughout the past week. Hanasato is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Avoca Coffee Roasters – 510 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 150

Avoca Coffee offers a series of java-based beverages made from artisan micro-roasted beans in its Fort Worth roastery. The Texas-based roastery and coffee shop first opened its Denton location last December after postponing its original planned opening date from summer 2021. Avoca’s menu lists a range of hot and cold beverages, from house-brewed loose-leaf teas to New Orleans-style cold brews. The shop is open Monday through Wednesday from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday through Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. and Sunday from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Curbside pickup is also available at avocacoffee.square.site.

Donutly – 611 Sunset St., Suite 103

Get your morning started right with sweet and savory treats from the newly opened Donutly doughnut shop. The family-owned spot first opened early this May and offers a diverse span of breakfast goodies. From classics, like glazed and chocolate frosted doughnuts, to more unique items like mashed potato doughnuts and everything bagel sausage rolls, Donutly’s menu caters to a wide variety of palettes. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. and Sunday from 7 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs – 1607 W. Eagle Dr., Suite 109

This sandwich shop is still currently in development but plans to officially open its Denton location sometime later this year. First started in 1998, Cheba Hut was formed with the idea of creating subs to act as a cure for the munchies. The food itself contains no marijuana-related products but rather strives to showcase the harmony between good food and stoner counter-culture. The shop will serve a variety of signature sandwiches, from the teriyaki chicken “Thai Stick” to the vegetarian cream cheese and veggie “Griefo.” Like most locations, Denton’s Cheba Hut will also serve “cotton mouth cures,” like Kool-Aid and local beers and spirits.

< ► > The front of the recently opened Donutly at 611 Sunset St, on May 28, 2022. Photo by Anthony Rubio

Featured Image: The front of DiAbruzzo Italian Market on May 25, 2022. Photo by Maria Crane