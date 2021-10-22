Local jewelry shop aims to support local nonprofits, other small businesses

Growing up with a father who regularly gave food to community members in need, Nicole Flanagan wanted to carry on his practices and give back in her own way.

Will and Jonquil Jewelry is a local business dedicated to giving back to the Denton community by donating a portion of proceeds to local nonprofits, most recently Zoie’s Place.

Flanagan, the owner of Will and Jonquil Jewelry, is a North Texas native and university alumna.

Between the bustle of daily life, the mother happily pulls long hours for her creative outlet, she said. Around March of 2020, Flanagan wanted something to keep her busy during the lockdown.

What started as a fun pastime grew into a local business with humble beginnings. Originally, the jewelry pieces were gifts given to friends and family, until August of last year when she was pushed to build a brand for herself. At first, Flanagan was hesitant, she said, but her need to create drove her forward.

“I think when you love something you make the time,” Flanagan said.

All jewelry materials are bought with the intention of giving back to fellow businesses owners. Flanagan sources most her stuff from either small businesses, primarily on Etsy, or from thrifting at antique jewelry stores. The only medium she doesn’t buy from a small business is the polymer clay.

Taking inspiration from textures and color within nature and fashion, Will and Jonquil’s unconventional pieces come to life.

“Oddly enough, I love looking at temples that mosques have,” Flanagan said. “At structures that people have built that are sort of unique and playing with the shapes.”

Will and Jonquil brings in unique components while still having family at its core. Flanagan said the name comes from her son’s name, Will, and the flower of his birth month, Jonquil, which is a French word for daffodil.

Flanagan said growing up, seeing her dad as someone who would give anything he could to those in need inspired her to give back on her own terms.

“I needed that as the foundation for my brand if I was going to create a business and if people in the community are going to support me by purchasing something that I created,” Flanagan said.

The North Texas native tries to donate to local charities as often as possible, saying it feels like it makes a bigger impact. Most recently, Will and Jonquil’s proceeds went to Zoie’s Place, a Denton nonprofit.

Zoie’s Place is dedicated to providing support and resources for women aging between 18 and 26 who have aged out of the foster care system, said Vanessa Rodriguez, the area coordinator of Aging Out Ministries. The funds donated by Flanagan are being used by Zoie’s Place for transportation, counseling services and grocery cards.

“Every child is one caring adult away from success,” Rodriguez said. “The population that we serve is really the definition of the voiceless. They need people that care advocating for them.”

Flanagan was drawn to working with Zoie’s Place specifically because it is important to provide guidance to young adults to help them learn the world around them, she said.

“I think that it’s so important to help kids find their way and know that they have someone to lean on when they have questions when they are feeling confused and frustrated, because, you know, part of growing up and being an adult is learning, learning the world around you,” Flanagan said.

Abigail Fuhrmann, a Will and Jonquil customer and Denton resident, said Flanagan’s “heart is in the right spot” by supporting charitable causes.

“[Flanagan] makes jewelry she would wear and puts a lot of love and thought into her designs,” Fuhrmann said.

Going forward, Flanagan wants to continue working with local nonprofits to support the community. With the recent abortion law going into effect, her next cause will be something to help women with decision-making, whether it is Planned Parenthood or another local organization.

