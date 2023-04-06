Local plant store grows from budding booth to blooming brick and mortar

On Cedar Street in downtown Denton is a little shop full of green leafy plants, natural light and a storeowner passionate about self-care practices.

The name of the shop, The Brown Thumb, is a term usually used to describe someone who cannot seem to keep a plant alive. Despite the moniker, the store welcomes plant parents of all abilities, using plants to promote mental health care practices.

Monique Segovia, The Brown Thumb owner and Denton resident, has not only built a budding business, but has put down roots and created a community.

“It’s nice to have your own community that you build yourself,” Segovia said. “I know what it’s like to be lonely, so that’s why I wanted The Brown Thumb to be so big.”

Segovia and her husband Christopher moved to Denton from Florida in 2020. After moving halfway across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, she found herself feeling lonely and isolated. Segovia did some plant growing and selling in Florida, but once she got to Texas, she immersed herself in it as a way to help with her anxiety.

The business started online, and in 2021, Segovia began selling plants and handmade planters at the Denton Community Market. At first, Segovia used the market as a way to socialize. It was at the market that she began to make connections with customers and other vendors.

The next year, Segovia returned to the market, and her business kept growing. She began to see repeat customers and continued to build her relationship with other small business owners.

“The Community Market has been phenomenal,” Segovia said. “It’s helped me as an individual build community [in Denton] and has made me feel so comfortable and welcomed.”

Lois Robertson, The Brown Thumb employee and Denton resident, has worked at the shop for six months. Robertson started as a regular customer at the Community Market and later applied for a position at the store when she saw a hiring ad in an Instagram post.

“We definitely believe here that anyone can take care of a [plant],” Robertson said. “It doesn’t have to be this mystifying experience. You can be anyone, and I like that.”

Before starting The Brown Thumb, Segovia worked in corporate business and social media marketing. She said she was burnt out from working in the corporate world and knew she wanted to be her own boss from that experience.

“I’m not bashing any of the companies I worked for because they were absolutely amazing — it’s just, you know something’s not where you’re supposed to be,” Segovia said.

With the support of her husband, she decided to become fully devoted to her business. She began working on opening her own storefront, and in June 2022, the brick-and-mortar location opened. Segovia continued to operate a booth at the Denton Community Market every week as well.

While preparing to open the storefront, Segovia learned she was pregnant, welcoming her baby girl into the world last December. She soon had to adapt to navigating pregnancy and opening and operating her shop at the same time.

“It seemed like everything was fine, but it was such a struggle being pregnant and trying to tackle everything […], but it all worked out,” Segovia said. “The Denton community has been phenomenal and so supportive.”

Around November, Segovia realized she had not been taking care of herself the way she should have and decided to take a break. She is currently on maternity leave and plans to return to the store later this month.

“I preach about self-care all the time, but for someone to preach about it and then actually do it for themselves is hard,” Segovia said.

Segovia has plans for The Brown Thumb to branch out even further in the community. She is planning to turn the business into a nonprofit organization that aims to improve mental health among minority communities using plants.

As part of her mission to promote mental health, Segovia is in the process of starting a podcast along with the owners of Ixchel Designs and Salvage Shoppe. The podcast will be a way to talk about the details of running a small business that often goes unsaid.

Juliana DiGennaro, owner of Salvage Shoppe and Denton resident, met Segovia through a mutual friend, Michelle Toledo, who owns Ixchel Designs. One day, the three spoke about the difficulties that come with owning a small business.

“There are times when I’m just like, ‘Okay, I’m done,’ because having a small business is one of the biggest challenges I’ve ever faced in my life so far,” Segovia said.

During the discussion, someone joked about starting a podcast, and Segovia liked the idea so much she pushed for it to become a reality.

“I think that in business, it is normal to keep to yourself and put on this front that everything is perfect because, as a society, we are competitive and don’t want people to see us struggle,” DiGennaro said. “But if we were all more transparent, it could be a lot easier to uplift each other because we are all going through similar experiences.”

