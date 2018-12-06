Local political groups condemn Michelle Beckley’s alleged racist comments

Local Democratic and Republican groups have come out condemning racism after allegations of racism came out against newly elected state representative Michelle Beckley.

Several local Democratic Party volunteers, activists and leaders came forward to party officials after hearing Beckley allegedly made racist comments.

Beckley is the first Denton County Democrat to win a seat in the Texas House of Representatives since 1984.

The first statement came from the Young Democrats of Denton County on Nov. 9, three days after Election Day denouncing the comments.

“For too long, we have organized in a party that put winning elections above the concerns and issues of working people of color,” the executive board said in a statement. “We will strive to do better by all.”

Denton County Young Republicans thanked the Young Democrats for standing on principle and not party. In a social media comment under the Young Republicans’ statement, vice president of the UNT College Democrats Shane Warren said young activists were told to not say anything.

Beckley denied the allegations in a statement and said the allegations did not have any merit and were made by people who supported her opponent.

“All allegations of any racially-biased statements or actions are completely without merit and launched by people who openly supported my Republican opponent and who now are using character assassination to launch their own challenge against me for 2020,” Beckley said in the statement. “Most importantly, the claims I made hateful racist comments are a complete fabrication — an absolute lie — and I refute them fully.”

In the statement, Beckley said the allegations were “nothing more than a slanderous lie.”

“If I were not an elected official, I would have the protection other people are afforded, and I would pursue a remedy through the court,” the statement read. “Despite the harassment I have endured by this group of politically-motivated

unsuccessful candidates, I continue to remain focused on my job of representing the people of [TX House District-65] and pursuing improvement in the area of healthcare and education for all the people of Texas.”

A statement from the Denton County Democratic Party said they would be looking into the complaints and speaking with Beckley and those who voiced complaints.

Concerns raised included that Beckley did not pass along candidates of color’s advertising literature. Additionally, Brandy Jones, who ran for county commissioner for Precint 2, said she overheard Beckley talk about returning to lynching.

Sixty-nine percent of those who voted for Democratic House of Representative candidates nationally were Hispanic, according to exit polls conducted by Edison Research. Edison Research conducts quantitative and qualitative research through phone, Internet and in-person research.

The recent allegations against Beckley show that although people of color vote Democratic in higher rates than they do Republican, the party is not free of racism.

The Tarrant County Republican Party has also come under fire recently after Dorrie O’Brien, a Republican precinct chairwoman from Grand Prairie, called for the removal of Dr. Shahid Shafi as the vice chair of the local party on account of his religion.

“While there are good people in both parties, unfortunately, there are some individuals who ignore the principle that there is no merit in racism,” Howell said. “I hope our elected officials and officials elect conduct themselves in a way that sets a positive example for our children and furthers the values of a racist free society.”

While an inquiry was made and a committee was formed by the local Democratic party to look into the complaints, that committee was suspended, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Featured Image: Courtesy Facebook