Local restaurant represents Denton’s Salvadoran community

A hot pink building with Latin American country flags, end-capped with two pride flags, is relatively hard to miss.

Holy Pupusas, a Salvadoran restaurant, opened nearly four months ago at 1003 Dallas Drive. Months of careful planning went into finding the right spot to serve Denton and its nearby communities with food from a culture underrepresented in the community.

“The significance [of the flags] is that they’re the people that eat here — they’re the ones that are regulars,” co-owner and Texas native Kelly Adams said. “They eat here two to three times a week and sometimes two to three times a day.”

The Denton restaurant is run by Adams, co-owner and longtime friend Samuel Rosales and their friend, chef Karen Velasquez. Latin Cuisine, specifically Salvadoran, is served. Rosales, an El Salvadoran native, wanted to create a restaurant centered around a cultural food staple he grew up with: pupusas.

“This is [the Denton Hispanic community’s] favorite food,” Adams said. “This is like their grandmother’s food. Our food is what they were raised with.”

The idea for Holy Pupusas came in the wake of a period of loss. Adams had recently lost his husband, Greg Adams, who was a chef. Rosales moved into Adam’s house to help Adams out of his depression and later proposed the idea of starting a restaurant.

“[Rosales] has wanted to own his own restaurant his whole life,” Adams said. “We were going to do ‘Kelly’s Pupusa Stand’ [or] ‘Sam and Kelly’s pupusas’, [but] it didn’t click right. [Rosales] said ‘I want something religious’ so I said ‘Well how about Holy Pupusas?’”

A pupusa is a traditional meal in El Salvador, with similar recipes in Honduras. It has a likeness to the Venezuelan and Columbian arepa. Pupusas are made with thick cornmeal flour or corn tortillas and filled with meat, beans or cheese.

“I would say [the] food is connected to El Salvador, [and that] it means a lot,” Rosales said. “It means a lot in many ways. It reminds you of your country, your childhood, your financial problems — many things.”

Immigrants, in addition to having the responsibility of raising children in a different culture than their own, if they choose, also must decide whether to modify their older traditions or adopt new ones, according to an article from the Encyclopedia on Early Childhood Development.

“Every culture has its own food,” business finance freshman Melody Munoz said. “I think growing up with both Mexican and Colombian foods brought me closer to my culture.”

Gang and criminal activity has peaked in El Salvador. The Guardian labeled the country the homicide capital of the world in 2015. While Adams agrees the country is known for gangs and violence, he says current President Nayib Bukele has created a country where vacationers and tourists can feel safe visiting as compared to a year ago.

“One of the things that I do to show a difference is I play videos, so people will get to know El Salvador, will see the people, the food, the places,” Rosales said. “It’s not about gangs […] it’s about humble people who work hard for their family, for their kids [and] for their food.”

Rosales believes he is just one of the many El Salvadorans who want to improve his home country’s image. In 2020, 25.1 percent of the Denton population identified as white (Hispanic), with 13.1 percent of the total population being foreign-born, according to Data USA.

“This restaurant brings all of them together, like every flag out there is people who [their flags aren’t flown] because they’re from other countries,” Adams said. “Their flags [are flown] because those are the people who live in this area in Texas. This is home to them.”

Denton scored 95 out of 100 on Best Neighborhood’s diversity score, making the city more diverse than most ranked American cities. However, most nearby cities scored lower on diversity, making it the best place to continue increasing representation within the city limits.

“I have not found any Colombian representation [in Denton],” Munoz said. “But I think they should really open a Colombian bakery that has a small Juan Valdez in it.”

While Holy Pupusas shares Salvadoran culture in Denton, it also a safe place for the local LGBT community.

He said the flags outside of Holy Pupusas represent Denton’s community. Whether transgender, Black or Hispanic, each flag represents a person and their identities.

“For me, because I’m an openly gay man, there’s a lot of gay youths […] [who] feel safe here [and] to me that’s huge,” Adams said.

Featured Image: Chef and Business partners Sam Rosales, Karen Velasquez and Kelly Adams of Holy Pupusas sit together in the restaurant on Sept. 29, 2022. Photo by Elizabeth Bulot