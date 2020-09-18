Local small business owner uses jewelry to convey passion for nature

A Little Elm resident experiments in her home studio with different plants and materials as she mixes them with resin to create new jewelry pieces. NCTC student Journie Younger is the owner of The Painter’s Garden, a business where she sells handmade jewelry inspired by the Earth.

“The Painter’s Garden is a recent brand that I’ve come up with,” Journie said. “I’ve always had a passion for painting and doing art, but as of recently, I’ve wanted to make art that’s more [practical] and easy for me to create and things that other people can actually wear. It really is a brand that allows me to not only sell my art but also jewelry that I make, so little creations of art.”

Journie’s creativity was sparked with her artwork and painting, and she wanted to use her talents to tell stories about the Earth through accessories.

“I wanted to make something that other people could wear,” Journie said. “I was mainly a painter in the beginning, and I wanted to make art that people could use on a daily basis, something that was [easier] to show off. It’s not just in your house — it’s something you can use to express yourself. I wanted to use my inspiration from nature to make jewelry.”

The Painter’s Garden was named after Journie’s passion for plants and nature, and the florals and mushrooms used in her jewelry pieces are ones she has grown or discovered.

“My studio is kind of like a little greenhouse within itself,” Journie said. “I have at least 50 plants in my studio, so I wanted to incorporate my love for something else that’s really important to me as well.”

To create a piece of jewelry, Journie starts by mixing two parts to form a glass-like plastic called resin. She then places her pressed floral into the molds, then pours in the resin and waits 24 hours. After a day has passed, she is able to take out the jewelry and add on hooks and package it to be sent to the customer.

Journie uses her small business as a platform to share her love for the Earth and botany while using inspiration from other artists.

“Nature and plants [inspire my work], and just anything really that’s botanical, so any flowers [or] mushrooms,” Journie said. “I like jewelry that is kind of quirky but also has a natural aspect to it. I’m definitely just inspired by other people, too. There’s so many other artists that I see all the time on social media and I get really inspired from looking at what they do as well.”

Customers of The Painter’s Garden can expect a personable and unique experience, Journie said.

“Everything that I make is made by me and no two pieces are the same, so every listing that I have is a one-of-a-kind piece that will never be made again,” Journie said. “Whenever I sell my jewelry, I also like to include either a free pair of jewelry or something else that I’ve made, so a charm that they can add to a necklace or something that makes their purchase feel more personable and special to them. I like the idea of my customers feeling like they’re opening a present whenever they get their package, because that’s how it should feel whenever you buy things for yourself.”

Manuel Rodriguez, a Dallas resident and Journie’s boyfriend, has seen her passion for art become a consistent endeavor.

“She’s an amazingly driven individual,” Rodriguez said. “She doesn’t like to sit around and wait for something to fall into her lap — she’s constantly trying to move forward and better herself. I think if she didn’t have that drive, her business wouldn’t be where it is now.”

To grow her business, Journie has focused on getting feedback from customers and looking at her business analytics to reach more people.

“You don’t really know what’s going to happen, especially in having a social media-based online business,” Journie said. “Some things may go viral and they may sell quickly and other things might not, so it’s just making sure that you try and market your products too, whenever you post them.”

Journie is currently studying visual arts at NCTC and plans to transfer to UNT to pursue art education and become a high school art teacher.

“I’ve always been a very creative person, so incorporating that into my jewelry was something that really pushed me to start working towards my own business more,” Journie said. “In general, I can’t say a specific time that I started art — art has just been something that has always been a part of me.”

Cassie Younger, a Little Elm resident and Journie’s mom, said she can see Journie’s passion for her art through the efforts she consistently puts into her business.

“She pretty much flourishes at what she puts her mind to, so if it’s something that she would like to [continue], which I believe Journie really enjoys this business, I believe she will be doing it for a long time,” Cassie said. “If that’s the case, I think there’s no limit for Journie — she’s just all in. Journie doesn’t do anything she doesn’t enjoy.”

Going forward, Journie’s goals for her business include increasing sales, offering custom jewelry and getting involved in art shows post-pandemic. Those interested in shopping at The Painter’s Garden can visit her Etsy shop.

Featured Image: Journie Younger, 20, poses with some of her creations at her Denton home on Sept. 13, 2020. Image by Meredith Holser