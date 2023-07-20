Local trio brings indie sound to Denton scene

The house belonging to local band Thurzdaze is a physical representation of the music itself. After stepping inside, visitors are met with a Grateful Dead tapestry hanging on the ceiling above the instruments, polaroids on the wall of everyone that has visited the house, a white board with song ideas and a Minion plushie nicknamed Bocephus — a staple of their live shows.

“We started jamming together and decided it would be a good idea to start our own group originally,” philosophy junior Marshall Lundsberg said. “It was more based around indie, jazzy, psychedelic rock like Crumb. It’s kind of progressed to something completely different, more in tune with the hardcore, punk scene that’s going on in Denton.”

The energy in the band’s simultaneous living space-studio is as open and inviting as the members themselves: three university students who are each passionate about their work.

“We just wanted to kind of create a project that was about making new stuff that’s not really oversaturated already, in the music industry,” Lundsberg said. “We like to emphasize the difference between all of us. Difference is literally the band — this band is here to induce newness.”

Thurzdaze began with bassist and vocalist Lundsberg — who also goes by the name Topo — and guitar player and anthropology sophomore Carson Parker at a School of Rock in Houston years prior. Not wanting to split the band up, the two decided to attend university together.

The original lineup of Thurzdaze consisted of six members, including a live DJ and additional vocalist. Last October, media arts junior Zakk Gilmore joined as the drummer, and the band has since continued to explore new styles of music and experiment with their sound as a trio. Today, the band is now also hoping to add a keyboardist to the group in the near future.

Most of the band’s music can be found on SoundCloud and Youtube, though they are currently working on recording more projects and uploading live recordings to streaming services like Spotify.

“A huge part of our writing process is just listening back to jams and taking what sounds amazing from there,” Lundsberg said “Because those beautiful moments of spontaneity, within those jam sessions can be magical. It’s like there’s just mind reading going on. It kind of feels so telepathic sometimes.”

Lundsberg and Parker are the band’s songwriters, typically drawing from their personal experiences and delving into topics like mental illness and social issues that they are passionate about. The band are members of progressive student organization Young Democratic Socialists of America and are also passionate about organizing and protesting to bring awareness to issues in the community, particularly a campaign to raise the wage of campus workers.

“I feel like as a band, it’s kind of important to write about things that matter [and] that are important to us,” Parker said. “But also, when you are up there on stage, it’s important just to show some humor. We can’t always be doom and gloom. If we’re gonna preach our message, we might as well have a little fun doing that.”

The band’s musical influences span different eras and genres, including King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard, Pink Floyd, the Grateful Dead and Playboi Carti. A main part of the band’s writing process is improvising and going back to listen for potential song ideas in the recordings. Lundsberg and Parker said the duality in their writing style and musical taste is what helps keep their sound fresh and exciting

“We just love playing music,” Parker said. “It’s a really good escape sometimes. Whether that be through mental illness or politics, and writing about that, instead of laying in bed for a couple days and not wanting to get up or do anything.”

Thurzdaze’s members also use their artistic abilities to create a visual aesthetic unique to the band. Gilmore has an art project called “Scatterbrain,” and helps create artwork to promote the band. The members enjoy dressing up in skirts and colorful makeup during live shows, with Lundsberg saying their favorite item they’ve worn to a show is a traditional Korean dress gifted to them by their grandmother.

Thurzdaze began performing at Killer’s Tacos and appeared at several other local venues like Rubber Gloves Rehearsal studios and house shows. The band particularly enjoys the intimacy of house shows and being able to interact with the audience.

“You’re gonna go to a Thurzdaze show, you’re going to get an experience,” Gilmore said. “It’s not just going to be a band playing five songs, we’re going to put on a show for you. It’s going to be theatrical, there might be a projector there showing you some trippy fractal imagery.”

One of the most important inspirations for the band is the Denton music scene. The members cited various local bands, like Narcissist, Citrus and Jockey as influences. The band said the best part of the local music scene is how uplifting and supportive bands are of each other.

“You really feel a sense of community, when you’re playing a house show,“ Lundsberg said. “The Denton scene is amazing, I’m so thankful to be a part of it, honestly. It’s just so much love and we try to help foster a sense of community and music.”

Featured Image: Thurzdaze members Parker, Marshall and Zakk pose outside their home music studio in Denton, Texas on July 13, 2023. Makayla Brown