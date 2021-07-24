‘Loki’ positively turns the Marvel Cinematic Universe on its head

If I had a dollar for every time there was a Marvel Cinematic Universe show about an underdeveloped character that ends up exceeding everyone’s expectations, I would have three dollars. Such a specific stipulation, I know, but I am now in the state of mind where I will never doubt anything Marvel makes anymore. It has proven time and time again why it deserves our trust, and it is ironic that the God of Mischief drives that point home the hardest. The first season of “Loki” has officially ended, and aside from it having extremely important implications on the future of the MCU, it was the best of the Marvel shows so far.

It is no surprise Tom Hiddleston was putting out some of his best work throughout the show. His dedication to the Loki character has been noticed by fans for the longest time, and this show allowing him to expand and explore the character of Loki was rewarding for everyone involved. One of the high points of the show was Owen Wilson’s portrayal of Mobius. The dynamic between Loki and Mobius is a relationship that goes through every emotion possible. My favorite performance of the show came from Sophia Di Martino. Her performance as Sylvie kept me engaged on a weekly basis, and her chemistry with Hiddleston was unmatched. Without spoiling anything, the show demanded their relationship to be flawless, and they pulled it off with ease. The casting in these shows has been brilliant, and the product of the casting led to amazing performances all around. This show was not reliant on the action, so it was reliant on its performances. One bad acting job could have led to a drop in quality, but everyone carried their weight and made this show memorable.

Each episode was better than the last, and I think it is safe to say viewing these episodes as actual episodes may be a downside. I like to think of these shows and limited series as one big movie. The fact each episode was better than the last in this show means the story was on a constant rise and reached its peak by the end. Sticking the landing was a problem for “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” where the problem is nonexistent with “Loki.” Preventing spoiling is going to keep me from going into too much detail, but when this season concluded, my jaw dropped to the ground. For the first time since “Avengers: Infinity War,” I was excited to see where the MCU was going next. Things are about to get extremely weird, and I can not wait to see where each story goes from here on out. There is also a confirmed season two on the way, and if it is anything like season one, we are in for another wild ride. The cosmic side of the MCU is way more intriguing, and if we can keep expanding the Marvel universe while also expanding the quality of content, being a Marvel fan can only continue to get better.

In short, “Loki” picks up the slack where the other two shows struggled heavily. It seems like Marvel had a lot of faith in this show, and it paid off tremendously. Loki has been one of the most beloved characters for as long as he’s been around, and finally giving him the spotlight was only going to be a recipe for success. This is easily one of the top five best MCU products I have seen, and I hope we only go up from here. This show blew the top off the Marvel world as we know it, and every big event happening from here on out is going to come back to this show being the main cause of it all. This cosmic adventure is hopefully the first of many, and Loki being the centerpiece makes every aspect that much better.

Final Rating: 4.5/5

Courtesy Disney+