‘Loki’ season premiere sets the tone for another wild Marvel ride

We can all agree that Marvel can make anything interesting at this point. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is three for three on making me question the existence of its Disney+ entries, and then immediately falling in love with the concept after episode one. I have this strange gut feeling that “Loki” has bigger implications on the grand scheme of things, but that is not to discredit “WandaVision” or “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” If nothing else, Marvel can certainly release anything they want and we will collectively support it as if our lives depend on it. “Loki” just had its first episode come out, and while we wait five weeks for the show to end, it is important to talk about how the first episode sets up way more than we were intending.

Time travel can get messy. I tend to get a little nervous when shows or movies use time travel as the main source of progressing the story. However, if it is done right, it can be extraordinary. Everyone has come up with their own rules when talking about time travel, and it normally revolves around what they have seen in pop culture. There is no need for that here. “Loki” immediately tells us that this show is all about multiple timelines and alternate versions of history. Tom Hiddleston is back as the god of mischief, and I can say with confidence that the fans are happier than ever about it. Even in times when the MCU was not performing the best, we could always rely on Hiddleston to give us an amazing portrayal as Loki. There is something so complex about his character, and how it has changed as time has gone on. We all saw his amazing arc, from “Thor” in 2011 to “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018, but now we are essentially hitting the restart button. This is a much more malicious version of Loki, from 2012, and that is shown to us in episode one. I barely have anything bad to say about this first episode. I think this is my favorite start to an MCU show yet, and I have full confidence that it will only get better.

My favorite part of the series so far is the introduction of the Time Variance Authority. The TVA is a group of people who make sure the flow of time goes down the path it is intended to. Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius, is a detective character who is investigating instances of those attempting to disrupt the main timeline. I know, it sounds super easy to keep up with, and my words are doing the show no justice. I wish I could talk about spoilers, but I am a big believer in advising everyone to watch what’s being talked about. I feel like you obviously get the most out of the show if you have seen all the Marvel movies and shows that have been released, but the show does a really good job explaining everything that has happened in the past, so you could just watch “Loki” on its own if you want to. Don’t let the Marvel fans know that though, because they kind of lose their minds if you skip around and selectively watch things. All jokes aside, it is a really intriguing first episode that has me excited for what’s to come.

This show has huge implications for the future of the MCU, and I can’t wait to see how it plays out. My main concern is that there are going to be lots of fans who decide to over-speculate. We saw this with “WandaVision” and it was almost nonexistent during “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Fans love to try to solve the puzzle before the pieces are all out on the table. This leads to fans being upset when their theories are wrong, causing them to take their anger out on the show itself. Don’t chase the story, and just let it happen week by week. You get way more out of it that way. It is fun to theorize, but if also try and enjoy the show for what it is. It is going to be as good as you let it be. I can’t give a full review until the season ends in five weeks, but from what I have seen so far, this has the potential to be yet another amazing Marvel project that should get us excited for the future.

Final Rating: 4.5/5

Courtesy Marvel Studios