Longest operating Denton skate shop to close after decade

Denton Skate Supply will close on Dec. 23 due to the store’s landlord deciding not to renew their lease in the building.

Brothers and co-owners Crit and Josh Kiley opened their part-skate, part-car dealership on Bryan Street 10 years ago. Then in 2015, they moved the store just off the Square to 301 N. Locust St.

DSS has provided a space for local skaters to connect, playing a large role in Denton’s skate community. Without a physical location, Crit said he is worried the skating community may lose momentum, but he hopes to keep the legacy alive by continuing to organize events for skaters and post on the store’s Instagram account @dentonskatesupply.

“At first we were super bummed,” Crit said. “We were hoping [the landlord] would be ready to sell this place to us, but that was just us hoping our dreams [would] come true. When you rent you don’t really have a choice, you know. I mean, it’s kind of like [we] do something else and move along and be happy with it or be angry.”

The brothers have already begun running a new construction and waste management business in DSS’ place, but skateboarding will always be a passion for them.

“We all remember building our first board, and it’s epic to help a kid do that,” Crit said.

Crit is still open to making free deliveries in Denton after the shop closes and wants to keep hosting skating events.

“There’s no one else in town doing that,” Crit said. “Once you have the following and then all the people come to the event — it makes this big collective, so it’s definitely an important place to come congregate. I’ve met some of my best friends [in] this place, like roommates, my best man.”

First-time customer and university freshman Lucas Green said he heard about the shop closing on social media and wanted to visit before it shut down.

“I love how small it is — this is more homey,” Green said. “Feels more like Denton.”

DSS employee and Crit’s former roommate Ryan “Jimmy” Graham said he often loses track of time in the shop.

“I spend hours in here,” Graham said. “ I would sleep in here and wake up and work if they let me […] I’m like some dog in here just waiting for their owner to come home all day and then when somebody does come in, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, let’s talk.’”

Crit says a decade of operation is longer than other skate shops have been able to remain open in the area, so he’s proud of how far DSS has come.

“Denton prides itself on being unique and being a standalone city,” Graham said. “So, for them not to have a skate shop, it’s kind of just going to be sort of a little piece that’s missing.”

DSS plans to premiere its last skate video on closing night. The video will be projected on the side of the building for the community to watch and say their goodbyes.

Featured Image: University freshman Lucas Green looks at a skateboard in Denton Skate Supply during his first visit on Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Heather Nixon