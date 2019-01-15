LSU Associate Dean Andrea Miller selected as new Mayborn School of Journalism dean

Provost Jennifer Cowley announced the next dean for the Mayborn School of Journalism on Tuesday. Andrea Miller was chosen from three other candidates and is preceded by Acting Dean Michael McPherson and Dorothy Bland, who announced last January she was stepping down as dean.

Miller, who will begin her tenure on July 1, comes to UNT from Louisiana State University, where she served as a professor and an associate dean for undergraduate studies in the Manship School of Mass Communication.

“When I visited, I was tremendously impressed with the faculty, staff and students,” Miller said in an email. “I am thrilled and honored at the opportunity to lead this prestigious school.”

Cowley said in an email that she sees Miller’s appointment as an opportunity for UNT to advance its excellence and reputation.

“[Miller] brings an excellent combination of leadership, professional experience and scholarship that will benefit the school,” Cowley said. “I believe that Dr. Miller is the right collaborative leader to continue our forward progress.”

Before joining LSU, Miller earned a Ph.D. from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism. She also has a master’s degree from Texas Christian University.

“I have followed what the Mayborn School of Journalism has done and the successes they’ve had over the last few years, and it’s exciting to join such an exceptional team,” Miller said in a press release. “The curriculum is solid and producing some very successful graduates, the faculty and staff are strong in their craft, and the students are on the ground floor of exciting changes. Couple that with the dynamic growth in North Texas, supportive alumni who give back, and the truly supportive upper administration at UNT, and what you have is a path for continued growth for the Mayborn.”

Miller began a career in broadcast in 1990 at KAMU-TV. She worked her way up to WFAA-TV in 1993, then KTVT-TV the following year, where she eventually became a producer.

Miller received the Dallas Press Club Katie Award in 1993 and an Associated Press Spot News Award in 1992 for her role as producer for coverage of a 1992 school shooting at Palo Duro High School in Amarillo, Texas, according to the release.

Miller was also part of a team that won a 1996 Emmy Award for their coverage of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman’s disappearance and death. Hagerman was abducted while riding her bicycle in Arlington, Texas and found dead days later. It was following Hagerman’s death that the Amber Alert system was implemented nationally.

Miller said her first priority will be “building relationships with the faculty, staff, students, alums, industry and friends” of the Mayborn.

“At the same time, I will work with the faculty and staff of the Mayborn and CLASS [the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences] to create a smooth transition into the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences,” Miller said in an email.

The other candidates interviewed for the position were Angela Powers from Iowa State University, Christopher Roush from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Mark Lodato from Arizona State University.

Journalism professor Tracy Everbach has known Miller since 2000, when they were a part of the same Ph.D. cohort at the University of Missouri. In an email, Everbach said she was thrilled about the selection of Miller as the new dean.

“Dr. Miller is an accomplished scholar, an experienced administrator, and a superb teacher who relates well to students,” Everbach said. “In my opinion, she has the all-around experience we need to lead the Mayborn School of Journalism.”

In an email, McPherson thanked the selection committee for their help during the process of selecting a new dean.

“I look forward to working with Dr. Miller during the coming months to ensure a smooth transition,” McPherson said. “I am excited about the Mayborn’s future.”

Featured Image: Andrea Miller.