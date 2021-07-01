‘Luca’ emphasizes the joy in navigating life

It is no surprise Pixar has released yet another brilliant film. “Luca” is a gentle story that allows us to watch a friendship grow between Luca Paguro, voiced by Jacob Tremblay, and Alberto Scorfano, voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer. The themes throughout the film cement this as one of the best Pixar films ever made, and I think it is a movie everyone should try and get around to this month.

Voice acting is an underrated art, and when you can have actors like Tremblay and Grazer come in and crush it, there is a lot of weight lifted off the filmmaker’s shoulders. It is safe to say anything Pixar creates will be worth the watch. Movies like “Soul” and “Luca” deliver messages that are so inspiring and timely, and it almost feels like these Pixar films are getting better with each entry. Animated films normally get overlooked, but with Pixar constantly giving us reasons to acknowledge them, it is hard to do so. It seems foolish to have a “Best Animated Picture” category at the Oscars when movies like “Soul” and “Luca” are better than some of the films nominated for “Best Picture.” “Luca” has a fairly simple narrative, but everything else from the music to the animation makes for a lovely experience.

The animation is brilliant. I know that is nothing new for Pixar, but I could not get over how beautiful this movie looked. Animation is slowly becoming one of the best ways to tell a story becausethere is not limit to how the movie will look. Everything is so smooth, and it is so calming and delightful to take in. I am guilty of taking beautiful animation for granted, but a movie like this makes me appreciate animation in a way I never have before.

I have talked about how Disney has no clue how to handle representation, but I will eat my words here. I have seen a lot of debates over whether or not the two leads in this movie are to be looked at as a couple or not, so this is my interpretation of it: they are two kids learning to accept who they are, and they also find complete comfort in each other. I find it unfair to put restrictions on these characters, because at the end of the day if someone feels represented by this film, that positive impact should not be neglected. It is a beautifully told story, and the message of loving who you are is going to hit home with a lot of people. Every aspect of this film was executed to perfection, and my biggest complaint is that it was released exclusively to Disney+.

This would have been a perfect movie to watch in the theater, but I guess Disney had other plans. We are at the point where even Pixar’s mid-tier movies are extremely fantastic. This movie meant a lot to me personally and seeing the impact it has had on social media has been amazing to watch. If you can, watch this movie. It is going to swim under the radar soon, and if any movie deserves to be loved for the remainder of the year, it is “Luca.”

Final Rating: 4.5/5